Punchers are always welcome. Punchers who take a few to get the job done are even more so. 26-year old two-time Jr. lightweight titlist Gervonta Davis (24-0, 23 KO) is both and has emerged as one of the best ticket sellers in the United States. Davis has sold tickets in his hometown of Baltimore, Texas, California, and returns this weekend to Atlanta, Georgia for his second foray as a pay-per-view headliner.