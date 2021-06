NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:. Hurricane season has begun – stay safe, protect your belongings. Memorial fountain to be highlighted, Grant honored. The 120-year-old Nathan Hale Memorial Fountain, restored through the efforts of Daughters of the American Revolution Regent Lisa Wilson Grant, will be unveiled at 1:30 p.m. Sunday June 6 at Fodor Farm Community Garden, located at 328 Flax Hill Road. Grant, who is credited with designing the garden where the fountain will reside, will be given an award by Tod Bryant of the Norwalk Preservation Trust. Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling will rededicate the fountain, and refreshments will be on hand.