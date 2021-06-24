OPINION: What I Learned Delivering for DoorDash

Like too many New Yorkers, I’d never given much thought about the individuals who comprise our city’s delivery-cyclist workforce. Mainly, I found them annoying when they rang every buzzer in my building at all hours. Further, at community board, NYPD, and official town-hall meetings, I had heard many complaints (often from the elderly) about cyclists (especially delivery cyclists on e-bikes) riding on sidewalks, riding the wrong way in traffic, or running red lights. Such actions terrify many, stoking a “bikelash” that makes it harder to pass safe-streets initiatives, such as protected bike lanes, and prompting calls for greater enforcement on all cyclists — including of slow cyclists like me.