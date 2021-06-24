Duke Line program pilots anonymous text services for students struggling with disordered eating
This story contains references to disordered eating. It is no secret that the pandemic has exacerbated disordered eating at Duke. Even pre-COVID, a survey of college students that tracked the prevalence of disordered eating on campuses over a 13 year period found that the rate of such behaviors has increased significantly in recent years—from 7.9% to 25% for men and from 23.4% to 32.6% for women.www.dukechronicle.com