Asian Stock Market: Major indices remain muted amid risk-off sentiment

By Rekha Chauhan
FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsia-pacific shares trade cautiously on Thursday. US dollar remains elevated after the Fed's mixed response to inflation. China is ready to work jointly with all parties to build a closer Belt and Road partnership. Asian stocks were trading mixed with little or no movement on Thursday. The US dollar remains...

www.fxstreet.com
Stockshawaiitelegraph.com

Asian stock markets take a breather, Australian market hit by lockdown

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia limped to the finishing line on Monday with all the major indices finishing flat. In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 slipped 18.16 points or 0.06 percent to close at 29,408.02. China's Shanghai Composite dipped 1.19 points or 0.03 percent to 3,608.37. The Australian All...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares sink as COVID-19 cases spike

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Global shares began the week with a cautious start on Monday as Asian and European markets fell after a spike in coronavirus cases across Asia over the weekend hurt investor sentiment while oil hovered around 2-1/2 year highs. MSCI’s All Country World Index, which tracks...
Stockswarriortradingnews.com

Stock futures muted as Wall Street eyes labor market data

U.S. stock markets look set for a mixed session on Monday as traders head into a packed week of economic reports, with several prints on the state of the U.S. labor market set to be published later in the week. One of the most highly anticipated reports will be Friday’s...
Stocksmarketresearchtelecast.com

Southeast Asian stock markets close with most losses

Bangkok, Jun 28 (EFE) .- The Southeast Asian stock exchanges started the week this Monday with the majority of losses, with the exceptions of the Singapore and Ho Chi Minh markets, in Vietnam, which closed higher. In Singapore, the city-state stock market rose 5.28 points, or 0.06 percent, and the...
Marketsbusinesshala.com

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures inch lower on weaker commodities

June 28 (Businesshala) – Futures for Canada’s main stock index fell a day after closing at record highs on Monday, as crude and gold prices traded within a tight range. Spot gold fell 0.18% as investors stayed away on mixed signs of policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve. Brent...
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

Global shares edge lower, Treasury yields down ahead of US jobs data

NEW YORK/LONDON/SINGAPORE (June 28): Global equity markets edged lower on Monday, though supported by US shares hitting new highs, while Treasury bond yields eased and the dollar was little changed, as investors awaited jobs data that could sway Federal Reserve monetary policy. MSCI's all country world index, which tracks shares...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian, Thai stocks lead Southeast Asian markets lower on virus surge

* Indonesian stocks fall to over one-week low * Thai stocks slip for the eighth straight session * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E * Asian stock markets: tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 By Soumyajit Saha June 28 (Reuters) - Malaysian and Thai equities led losses across emerging Asian stock markets on Monday, as the two countries increased curbs to fight a region-wide surge in novel coronavirus infections The Malaysian bourse hit its lowest level in over half a year after its daily cases stayed above the government's target, forcing the country to extend movement restrictions that were to end on Monday. "Unfortunately, the extension of the lockdown (in Malaysia) will further diminish the extent of the economic recovery, which is already taking a toll on domestic demand indicators, including private consumption and investment spending," Japan's Mizuho Bank said in a note to clients. Data showed Malaysia's rate of exports growth in May was slower than expected, though it still registered its fourth straight month of double-digit growth. Thai stocks dropped over 1% to their lowest in over a month while also registering their eighth consecutive session in the red. The baht slipped 0.2% but stayed off 13-month lows hit last week. Thailand has announced new restrictions around capital Bangkok to contain its worst coronavirus outbreak. Providing some respite, the country's manufacturing output jumped over 25% in May. However, Bank of Thailand's deputy governor said the economy would return to pre-pandemic levels only in early-2023, impeded by slow tourism sector recovery. . Indonesian markets fell too, declining almost 1%, a day after recording its biggest daily increase in infections ever. The rupiah weakened 0.35%. Indonesian health minister is leading a push for stricter social restrictions, sources told Reuters, after cases nearly tripled in the past month. Bucking the trend, Singapore stocks rose for a fourth straight session, while Taiwan stocks also advanced after the country reported its smallest daily rise in new domestic COVID-19 cases in nearly one and a half months. Meanwhile, most regional currencies weakened against a firm greenback, after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation did not help resolve concerns about a potential tightening of monetary policy by the Federal Reserve. HIGHLIGHTS ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 6.4 basis points at 6.591% ** Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield is up 5.9 basis points at 1.62% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0642 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY YTD % DAILY YTD % % % Japan +0.09 -6.71 -0.06 5.84 China -0.03 +1.11 -0.15 3.71 India -0.02 -1.55 -0.13 13.28 Indonesia -0.31 -2.94 -0.89 -0.17 Malaysia +0.07 -3.16 -1.12 -5.22 Philippines -0.20 -1.29 -0.18 -2.83 S.Korea -0.23 -3.90 -0.03 14.91 Singapore -0.10 -1.68 0.25 10.05 Taiwan +0.09 +2.16 0.50 19.40 Thailand -0.28 -6.08 -0.35 8.82 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
StocksRTTNews

Sensex, Nifty End Modestly Lower

Indian shares gave up early gains to end modestly lower on Monday, with rising oil prices, mixed signals from Fed officials on the rate outlook and concerns over a spike in coronavirus cases in Asia over the weekend weighing on sentiment. The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex hit as high as...
Stocksbywire.news

Global shares flat, dollar eases ahead of U.S. jobs data

NEW YORK/LONDON - Global equity markets edged lower on Monday, though supported by U.S. shares hitting new highs, while Treasury bond yields eased and the dollar was little changed as investors await jobs data that could sway the Federal Reserve's monetary policy. MSCI's all country world index, which tracks shares...
BusinessLife Style Extra

FOREX-Dollar edges higher as investors await U.S. payrolls

NEW YORK, June 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar drifted higher on Monday in generally thin trading, with. many investors on the sidelines ahead of Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, which could determine the. path of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy. The U.S. Labor Department is expected to report a...
TravelThe Independent

Weak travel stocks drag European markets into the red

Travel and holiday firms pulled back on London’s biggest markets as sentiment in the sector continued its recent drift. British Airways owner IAG slipped to a four-month low as the prospect of a busy summer holiday season wilted further. Sentiment had been low after the latest changes to the green,...
Energy Industrycloudnewsmag.com

Oil bearish over rising COVID-19 cases

Crude oil started the New York trading session bearish, retreating from multi-year highs due to concerns over rising Covid-19 cases in Asia and ahead of this week’s OPEC+ meeting. COVID-19 cases on the rise. The edge has been taken off the oil markets today which is currently up around 50%...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Global shares reach new highs on U.S. equities markets

NEW YORK/LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Global equity markets reached new highs for the second straight session, boosted by U.S. equities, while Treasury bond yields eased and the dollar was little changed as investors awaited jobs data that could sway Federal Reserve monetary policy. MSCI's all country world index (.MIWD00000PUS),...
Marketswkzo.com

Asian shares pressured by fears over Delta virus variant, U.S. data in focus

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Asian shares edged lower on Tuesday on concerns new coronavirus outbreaks in the region could undercut an economic recovery even as robust momentum in the United States prompts the Federal Reserve to contemplate a quicker exit from accommodative policy. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan...
StocksBusiness Insider

Sensex, Nifty Seen Lower On Weak Asian Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are likely to open a tad lower on Tuesday, tracking weak Asian markets and after reports that India deployed additional 50,000 troops along the China border amid a stalemate in the disengagement process in remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh. Stock-specific action could be seen, with...
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Forecast: Direction depending on US government bond yields

BOJ is confident about the economic comeback, inflation expected to remain subdued. US Treasury yields retreated sharply from intraday highs ahead of Wall Street’s close. USD/JPY is at risk of falling further in the near-term. The USD/JPY pair edged lower for a third consecutive day, ending Monday near a daily...