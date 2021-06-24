Greene County Fair primed for return to normalcy (copy)

After a year of uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, there is one thing area residents can count on in 2021 - the return of the weeklong Greene County Fair. The county fair, which has been a local attraction since 1867, was mostly shut down last year because of the coronavirus. Even though the Greene County Fair Board was able to hold a few events during what would have been fair week, the restrictions and safety guidelines issued by Gov. Tom Wolf and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention prohibited the traditional weeklong festivities from being held at the fairgrounds.