Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greene County, PA

Greene County Fair primed for return to normalcy (copy)

By Steve Barrett
heraldstandard.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a year of uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, there is one thing area residents can count on in 2021 - the return of the weeklong Greene County Fair. The county fair, which has been a local attraction since 1867, was mostly shut down last year because of the coronavirus. Even though the Greene County Fair Board was able to hold a few events during what would have been fair week, the restrictions and safety guidelines issued by Gov. Tom Wolf and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention prohibited the traditional weeklong festivities from being held at the fairgrounds.

www.heraldstandard.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greene County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Greene County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Greene County, PA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Christmas#Demolition Derby#Greene County Fair#The State Fair Board#Atv#Tropical Amusements
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Horse Racing
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust separate cases brought against Facebook last year, a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Juul agrees to $40 million settlement in North Carolina teen marketing lawsuit

Juul Labs has agreed to pay North Carolina $40 million and change its business practices in the state. Regulators and health officials have blamed the company for the surging popularity of e-cigarettes among teens in recent years. In 2019, federal data found that more than one in four high school students had used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, up from 11.7 percent just two years prior. As of 2020, that number fell to 19.6 percent of high school students amid greater regulatory scrutiny and the coronavirus pandemic.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...