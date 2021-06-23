Cancel
What’s Coming & Going From Hulu in July 2021

thechronicle-news.com
 7 days ago

'The Mighty Ones,' 'American Horror Stories,' and more arrive on the streamer this month.

www.thechronicle-news.com
TV SeriesPosted by
Newsweek

Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and More in July 2021

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Max and Disney+ have all released their lists of what movies and TV shows they are streaming in July 2021. As both HBO Max and Disney+ are currently streaming films at the same time they are airing in theaters, streaming subscribers will be soon be able to watch both Black Widow and Space Jam: A New Legacy on the streamers. Also on the film front, subscribers will also soon be able to watch originals like Amazon's Chris Pratt film The Tomorrow War, the Karen Gillan revenge thriller Gunpowder Milkshake on Netflix and Questlove's documentary Summer of Soul on Hulu.
TV & Videosmobilesyrup.com

Here’s what’s coming to reality TV streaming service Hayu in July 2021

Everyone knows about Netflix, Crave and Amazon Prime Video, but there are also other video streaming platforms in Canada for fans of niche content. For example, NBC Universal’s Hayu is a reality TV subscription streaming service that gets new series monthly and continuing series weekly. Hayu is available on Android...
TV Shows/Film

The Best TV Shows and Movies Coming to Disney+ and Hulu in July 2021

Summer is coming on fast! We’re nearly halfway through June, and July is just around the corner. It will bring with it humidity, fireworks, BBQs, and new movies and TV shows on Disney+ and Hulu. So crack open a beer, fire up the grill, and check out the Best TV Shows and Movies Coming to Disney+ and Hulu in July 2021 below.
TV & VideosTVOvermind

What We Learned from The Trailer for Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers”

Welcome to the world’s most disturbing health spa, or one of them at least. Nine Perfect Strangers on Hulu is definitely one of the creepier movies to come along in a while and Nicole Kidman appears to play it off quite well as the hostess/tormentor/healer that apparently selects her guests for a purpose, even if it would appear that they’re selected in a very random manner considering who they are and what their lives are all about. Nine individuals, not all of them strangers to each, are invited to the health resort as Masha, played by Kidman, makes it known that they’re there to heal in some crucial manner. The only issue here is that the ‘healing’ looks like psychological and even physical torture as the individuals go through an ordeal that is mean to break them down and reinvigorate them in a few ways. If this were how resorts were run, however, it’s fair to say that a lot of people might go on being miserable or would find an alternative that didn’t involve lying in a shallow grave or getting physical with one another to release pent-up aggression. On top of that, the mind games that Masha will no doubt be doling out are bound to mess up a person far worse than anything else ever could.
TV & Videosmouseinfo.com

WHAT’S NEW (July 2021) – More movies, series, seasons, and original programming coming to #DisneyPlus

Disney+ continues speeding through a blockbuster summer season and the unquestionable powerhouse of streaming options shows no signs of slowing any time soon, we have details on the release of both original and newtoplatform content coming soon. This upcoming month brings hours and hours of new things to enjoy from across the various arms of Disney’s massive empire.
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

What’s coming to Disney Plus in July 2021: The Bad Batch, Black Widow and more

July is looking to be one of the most promising months for Disney+ this year because we have a lot to look forward to. When it comes to Star Wars, we’ll have five new episodes of The Bad Batch to look forward to in the month of July. Episodes 10-14 will be released every Friday, and there will still be two more episodes in August to top the season off. Things are truly heating up in the series, and it’s awesome to see we still have many more episodes to go before the season wraps.
TV ShowsZimbio

Everything Coming And Going On Netflix In July

Summer is here! July 2021 is fixin' to be a pretty good month streaming-wise. A slew of new Netflix original series will premiere. Outer Banks, Never Have I Ever, Virgin River, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, and Atypical will all debut new seasons in July. And there are a couple of new original films coming, too.
TV Seriesthestreamable.com

What’s Coming to Amazon Prime Video in July 2021, Including ‘The Pursuit of Love’ and ‘The Tomorrow War’

This month on Amazon Prime Video, two young women between the world wars, hunt for the ideal husband in “The Pursuit of Love”. One craves passion (Lily James “Rebecca”), while the other, her cousin Fanny (Emily Beecham “Cruella”), settles for a steady love devoid of romance. As politics split England, their personal choices raise crucial questions about love, sex, and freedom.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Is Adding Over 60 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

Looking for fresh content to watch on Netflix? Then you’re in luck, as this week delivers a stacked haul of new arrivals to the streamer. That includes all the usual originals – namely, a bunch of TV series and a couple of major movie releases – as well as a ton of just-licensed titles to mark the beginning of July, with a range of legendary films among them.
TV & VideosPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cody Calahan’s ‘Vicious Fun’ on Shudder: How to stream for free, cast, trailer

The horror comedy film, “Vicious Fun,” directed and written by Cody Calahan, makes its streaming service debut exclusively on Shudder Tuesday, June 29. The film follows Joel (Evan Marsh), a caustic 1980s film critic for a national horror magazine, who finds himself unwittingly trapped in a self-help group for serial killers. With no other choice, Joel attempts to blend in with his homicidal surroundings or risk becoming the next victim.
TV SeriesShowbiz411

Here’s a Sneak Peek to New Netflix Comedy Series Starring Sandra Oh, Produced by Amanda Peet

Netflix brings us “The Chair” on August 20th. It’s six episodes, but it looks like it could become a series. The cast includes a lot of our favorite poeple including Sandra Oh as Professor Ji-Yoon Kim; Jay Duplass as Professor Bill Dobson; Holland Taylor as Professor Joan Hambling; Bob Balaban as Professor Elliot Rentz; David Morse as Dean Paul Larson; with Nana Mensah as Professor Yaz McKay; Everly Carganilla as Ju-Hee “Ju Ju” Kim; among others.
MoviesHuffingtonPost

New On Netflix July 2021: 'Twilight,' 'Never Have I Ever' And More

Netflix is due to add nearly 140 titles in July, including the full “Twilight Saga.”. Starring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, the young adult novel adaptation follows the forbidden romance between teen Bella Swan and vampire Edward Cullen. Other movie franchises joining the platform include the “Austin Powers” series and the first three “Karate Kid” films.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Fear Street Trailer Teases The First Chapter Of Netflix’s Horror Trilogy

Ready for some summer scares? Then you’re in luck as Netflix is about to serve up a trilogy of linked horror movies over the next month. We’ve already had a trailer for all the Fear Street films, but this latest promo focuses on the first chapter in the series, titled Fear Street Part 1: 1994, teasing a 90s-set slasher flick that is probably more intense than folks might be expecting. Check out the trailer via the player above.