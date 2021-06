There are times in life when God will make us wait. In those periods, He wants to get our attention. He may be trying to speak to you about a situation occurring in your life, or He may know the timing of what we’re requesting just isn’t right. When life seems to be running the smoothest during those periods, it’s easy to forget to call on God. When we are requesting something in life from God, it’s hard to be patient because we want our prayers answered right then. However, trust in God’s timing is imperative. When we align our steps with God’s and walk in submission to Him, we can hear His voice more clearly. Sometimes, our waiting period is when God prepares us for something greater than we can ever understand. Here are six ways to trust God’s timing in every aspect of your life.