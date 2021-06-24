Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Station, TX

4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,400

Bryan College Station Eagle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome Home...this Luxury Townhome is located just a few miles from Texas A&M University in University Heights conveniently located off South Holleman Drive. This unit built in 2018 by a custom homebuilder has a clean finish out that will make you feel right at home! Each townhome has 4 bed/4.5 bath, 2 car garage with dedicated driveway parking & easy access to visitor parking. A large kitchen island is the focal point of the open floorplan featuring granite countertops, minimal carpet, and a 55" TV in the living room make this ideal townhome even better. The subdivision features a pool, volleyball & basketball court, and a large dog park! In addition to use of the amenities basic cable/internet service, lawn care, and pest control is included in your rent! Call 979-704-6111 for more information!

theeagle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
College Station, TX
Business
College Station, TX
Real Estate
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
College Station, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Welcome Home#University Heights#Dog Park#Lawn Care#Bedroom Home#Texas A M University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust separate cases brought against Facebook last year, a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Juul agrees to $40 million settlement in North Carolina teen marketing lawsuit

Juul Labs has agreed to pay North Carolina $40 million and change its business practices in the state. Regulators and health officials have blamed the company for the surging popularity of e-cigarettes among teens in recent years. In 2019, federal data found that more than one in four high school students had used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, up from 11.7 percent just two years prior. As of 2020, that number fell to 19.6 percent of high school students amid greater regulatory scrutiny and the coronavirus pandemic.