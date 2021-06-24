4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,400

Welcome Home...this Luxury Townhome is located just a few miles from Texas A&M University in University Heights conveniently located off South Holleman Drive. This unit built in 2018 by a custom homebuilder has a clean finish out that will make you feel right at home! Each townhome has 4 bed/4.5 bath, 2 car garage with dedicated driveway parking & easy access to visitor parking. A large kitchen island is the focal point of the open floorplan featuring granite countertops, minimal carpet, and a 55" TV in the living room make this ideal townhome even better. The subdivision features a pool, volleyball & basketball court, and a large dog park! In addition to use of the amenities basic cable/internet service, lawn care, and pest control is included in your rent! Call 979-704-6111 for more information!