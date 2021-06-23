Cancel
Kirkland, WA

Ticket now on sale for Sails and Ales beer fest in Kirkland

By washingtonbeerblog
seattlepi.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRI: 4PM – 7PM. 21+; Wine Tasting; Beer Fest; Concerts; Street Market (Concert and Wine Tasting sessions sold separately) From the event website: “Sails & Ales features 40+ of the best brews in the Northwest, Tiki Lounges, games, competitions, entertainment, food and more beer (grass skirts optional). We invite YOU to help select the best brews of Eastside Beer Week. Show your favorite brewery some luv and cast a vote for them, you model citizen, you!”

blog.seattlepi.com
