CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Astros blow out Orioles, 13-0, to complete sweep as Baltimore hits the road riding 1-13 stretch

By Baltimore Sun
chatsports.com
 2021-06-24

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Orioles returned from their latest winless road trip, the thought of being home surely provided at least some comfort. They...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Justin Verlander Has Blunt Message For The Astros

Justin Verlander didn’t pitch this season for the Houston Astros as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, but he fired a fastball at the team on Twitter last night. Houston shortstop Carlos Correa is in the middle of another outstanding postseason, and Verlander wants to see the pending free agent rewarded.
MLB
Yardbarker

Astros skipper Dusty Baker was so ticked after Jorge Soler’s Game 6 HR

Jorge Soler broke open Game 6 of the World Series in Houston on Tuesday night, and Dusty Baker could not have been more upset. Soler was batting for the Atlanta Braves in the top of the third inning with two on and two outs in a scoreless game. He was facing Luis Garcia and had a full count. Soler got a hanging breaking ball and launched it to deep left field over the train tracks at Minute Maid Park for a three-run home run.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Carlos Correa hints that an extension with Astros is unlikely

Carlos Correa’s top priority is getting the Astros back to the World Series, so while the star shortstop’s free agency will be a hot topic once the season is over, Correa doesn’t want his 2021 campaign to end any time soon. However, Correa did address his pending trip to the open market while speaking with NBC Sports Chicago’s Gordon Wittenmyer, and seemed to hint that a reunion in Houston seems unlikely.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Orioles#The Houston Astros
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Over the Monster

Red Sox 0, Astros 5: Out with a whimper

And with that, the season is over. This Red Sox season went better than most anyone could have expected, but they couldn’t make it all the way. Needing their offense to wake up in the worst of ways, they were instead totally shut down by Luis Garcia and company as they went without a hit until the sixth and couldn’t score a run the entire way. There was some questionable managing, shaky defense, and a few bad pitches, but really it just came down to an offense that just got overmatched two games in a row. It was a hell of a season, but a tough way to end it.
MLB
Pekin Daily Times

Houston Astros vs Atlanta Braves: These 13 people have ties to Illinois

The 2021 World Series between the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves began this week in Houston and shifts to Atlanta for the weekend. The final two teams standing in Major League Baseball include at least a dozen players, coaches or front office employees with ties to the state of Illinois.
MLB
FanSided

Baltimore Orioles: Ranking the Top Five Moments in 2021

Looking back at the top five most memorable moments throughout the Baltimore Orioles’ 2021 season. The 2021 Baltimore Orioles season was one that was meant to showcase the future of the franchise while building a culture that would help the O’s find winning ways in the coming years. The team ultimately finished with a record of 52 wins and 110 losses, which placed them last in the AL East Division.
MLB
CBS Baltimore

Orioles Reliever Hunter Harvey Claimed By San Francisco Giants

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Orioles reliever Hunter Harvey, a former first-round pick, has been claimed off waivers by the San Francisco Giants, the Orioles said Friday. Pitchers Marcos Diplán, Chris Ellis, Conner Greene and Spenser Watkins, and catchers Pedro Severino and Nick Ciuffo have all been outrighted, the team also announced. Watkins and Ciuffo have been assigned to Triple-A Norfolk, while the other four players elected free agency. Known for his mullet and electric fastball, Harvey had a 3.42 ERA in three years with the Orioles. But he had problems staying healthy, throwing only 23 2/3 innings between 2019 and 2021. The Orioles used...
MLB
WCBD Count on 2

Hammerin’ Braves rout Astros to win 1st WS crown since 1995

HOUSTON (AP) — Most of the season, it just seemed this wasn’t their year. They dropped their first four games, and soon injuries piled up. They lost their most dynamic player before the All-Star break. They were stuck below .500 in August. Yet out of nowhere, suddenly, these Atlanta Braves transformed themselves and took off. […]
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Celebrating Buster Posey’s Singular Career

It didn’t take long for the first news of the offseason to break. Wednesday night, roughly 18 hours after the final out of the World Series, The Athletic’s Andrew Baggarly reported that Buster Posey was going to announce his retirement Thursday. Bags is one of the best beat writers in the game, so ...
MLB
FanSided

3 Red Sox players who won’t be back next season

The Boston Red Sox made it to the ALCS but still have work to do if they want to challenge for a World Series. That means making tough free agent decisions. The 2021 season will go down as one to build on for the Red Sox. They exceeded expectations by...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy