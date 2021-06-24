Astros blow out Orioles, 13-0, to complete sweep as Baltimore hits the road riding 1-13 stretch

And with that, the season is over. This Red Sox season went better than most anyone could have expected, but they couldn’t make it all the way. Needing their offense to wake up in the worst of ways, they were instead totally shut down by Luis Garcia and company as they went without a hit until the sixth and couldn’t score a run the entire way. There was some questionable managing, shaky defense, and a few bad pitches, but really it just came down to an offense that just got overmatched two games in a row. It was a hell of a season, but a tough way to end it.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO