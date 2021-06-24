Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phenix City, AL

3 Bedroom Home in Phenix City - $89,900

Opelika-Auburn News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article3 bedroom 2 bath on nice level lot with fenced backyard. Great room with wood flooring and trey ceilings.Split bedroom plan. This property has been placed in an upcoming online event. All bids should be submitted at www.xome.com/auctions (void where prohibited). All offers received prior to the event period should be submitted by the buyer or buyer's agent by clicking on the “Make Offer” button on the Property Details page on Xome.com. All offers will be reviewed and responded to within 3 business days. All properties are subject to a 5% buyer’s premium pursuant to the Auction Participation Agreement and Terms & Conditions (minimums will apply). Please contact listing agent for details and commission paid on this property.

oanow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phenix City, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Real Estate
Phenix City, AL
Real Estate
Phenix City, AL
Business
Local
Alabama Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phenix#Bedroom Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Auctions
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust separate cases brought against Facebook last year, a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Juul agrees to $40 million settlement in North Carolina teen marketing lawsuit

Juul Labs has agreed to pay North Carolina $40 million and change its business practices in the state. Regulators and health officials have blamed the company for the surging popularity of e-cigarettes among teens in recent years. In 2019, federal data found that more than one in four high school students had used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, up from 11.7 percent just two years prior. As of 2020, that number fell to 19.6 percent of high school students amid greater regulatory scrutiny and the coronavirus pandemic.