Letters to the Editor

Society
Pratt, KS|Newton Kansan
Letter to the Editor: Beware of Critical Race Theory plans in American education
Critical Race Theory is also known as CRT. Have you heard of it in the news? If not, you soon will since it is being taught in our nation's schools. It would be well for all parents to become familiar with it as this may be coming to Pratt schools soon. As many left wing ideas, CRT is being promoted by a safe-sounding title.
Religion|Twin Falls Times-News
Letter: Responding to Riker and Killinger
Two letters in Thursday Times-News deserve response. First Ms. Riker’s lament ‘poem’ about demise of USA — our divisions are sad, but I doubt that people “seeking a handout” or playing victim are cause of our problems. Our “God-loving” forefathers came to the U.S. for wealth and freedom to do as they pleased: stole the land from the Indians, killed or exiled them, and broke countless treaties. Many “seeking a handout” are on outside of our “usurious” economic system where value of land, property and wealth escalate rapidly and people without a piece of pie must pay ever-increasing exorbitant amounts to survive in this system. Rather than repent of our past acts and re-evaluate our economic system based on “free land,” most conservatives seem defensive and arrogant about our past.
Society|swnewsmedia.com
Letter: Irony is palpable
In response to Joe Polunc's June 24 letter in opposition to the teaching of critical race theory. I cannot think of a better example of systemic racism than banning of the mere teaching about critical race theory. The irony is palpable.
Jacksonville, IL|Jacksonville Journal Courier
Letter to the editor: Defining, protecting the 'fortress of yourself'
“To see what is in front of one’s nose can be a constant struggle.” — George Orwell. After watching the agonizing nine minutes of George Floyd in extremis, over and over again, I was haunted by a gnawing question. If I had been on that Minneapolis sidewalk that day, watching with my own eyes, what would I have done as life ebbed out of that helplessly bound man under the indifferent blue knee?
Yakima, WA|Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Thank 'bleeding heart liberals' for many of your rights
Thank ‘bleeding heart liberals’ for many of your rights. To the editor — Pat Fischer’s letter about the “crying liberal left” and voter ID lead me to assume that Ms. Fischer is not a person of color, not an immigrant, has rarely if ever experienced discrimination, been arrested or put her life on the line to obtain her legal right to vote. Many deserving citizens have obtained these rights because of “bleeding heart liberals” who believe in our Constitution and legal elections.
Oro Valley, AZ|tucson.com
Letter: Sinema/filibuster
Senator Sinema justifies her defense of the filibuster on two errors: 1)It is not written into the Constitution,2) It was not the "founders" intention to stimulate bipartisanship debate! No - neither is correct! It was the slave states device to protect slavery prior to 1860 and Jim Crow segregation laws thereafter. Given the history of the use, and abuse, of the filibuster any sitting senator that still believes the 60 vote threshold has any semblance of a democratic practice is definitely in the wrong line of work! It is not a law, it is not holy writ, it can be , and ought to be, dispensed with as a relic of the past! There is a chronic need for Congress to act on voting rights, infrastructure, defending our Democracy from cyber criminals as well as domestic terrorists! Grant Woods is right Senator Sinema ought to step down if she disagrees!
Education|airdrietoday.com
Letter: UCP should rewrite the K-6 curriculum
Premier Jason Kenney announced, “Parents know best,” as he withdrew the 2021 Draft Curriculum from consideration. No, sorry. That’s what he said when passing legislation to allow schools to proliferate outside the public school system while being financed largely by the public purse. Now, thousands of parents are screaming at...
Palm Beach, FL|Palm Beach Interactive
Letters: Don't minimize Capitol riot
Re "No equal justice for Capitol arrestees" (Letters, Friday):. The writer seems to have gotten his points from Sen. Ron Johnson (R) of Wisconsin, such as the core group was not armed. But arms does not mean firearms only. Many items can be used as weapons. He also mentions that...
Arizona State|iotwreport.com
Bob Hughes, forensic auditor in Arizona, has very bad news for people who stole the election
After watching this video I am certain that Bob Hughes has the evidence of massive voter fraud. He explained something that I never thought of, and hinted that this one point, which will be just one of many, will uncover this massive fraud. Ballots are not all the same. He...
Beaver County, PA|Beaver County Times
Judge Mancini: No court proceedings Friday in observance of Juneteenth
BEAVER — Local court proceedings will be closed in observance of Juneteenth. President Judge Richard Mancini late Tuesday announced an administrative order that no court proceedings will take place on Friday. The Beaver County Courthouse itself will not be fully closed, however, and essential functions including PFA intakes, emergency domestic...
Health|Lancaster Online
Addressing all the stupidity (letter)
Hospital workers who don’t want to get vaccinated: Are you out of your minds?. And to people who believe these workers should be listened to: Are you nuts?. I believe it’s time to quit dealing with those who I view as the stupid people in this country. Avoid people who seemingly don’t mind the mass shootings occurring every other day. Quit dealing with racists. And quit dealing with liars.
Butte, MT|Montana Standard
Pastoral, not political
The recent editorial by John Ray seriously misrepresents Church teaching, and the Bishops’ motives, regarding abortion and Holy Communion. The harsh reality is that abortion kills a human being; it is a basic fact of biological and medical science. The Church teaches that abortion is a grave sin because the human being that is killed, a baby in the womb, is totally helpless and innocent.
Religion|Guard Online
A Nation Graced
Whatever “house” (Matthew 7:24) we build cannot stand unless it is built upon the foundation of God’s Word. A personal life, a business, a church, a school, a government entity or any organization must have God’s support or it is built “in vain” (Psalm 127:1). America’s founding fathers looked to God and His Book for the building blocks of our nation and trusted the Chief Corner Stone for its rectitude.
Posted byThe Hill
Leaked neo-Confederate group membership reveals VIPs, military officers, elected officials are part of group
A hacktivist leaked the membership list of the Sons of Confederate Veterans to The Guardian. The neo-Confederate movement is getting more popular thanks to protesters trying to preserve statues. Some members of the Sons of Confederate Veterans reportedly got kicked out for not being far right enough. Neo-Confederate Sons of...
Law|scottishlegal.com
Westwater Advocates Welcome Mark Allison
Mark Allison has joined Westwater Advocates after calling to the bar. Mr Allison attended Glasgow University, where he obtained his LLB, diploma and a masters in criminology and criminal justice. Before calling to the bar, he was in private practice as a solicitor for over 13 years, latterly as a...
Society|Outside Beltway
‘Conservatives’ and Critical Race Theory
In his reflection on the fight over CRT in the schools, “What Progressives Want, and What Conservatives Are Fighting,” Ross Douthat makes good points over the range of viewpoints on the progressive side but cherry-picks the conservative viewpoint to an absurd level:. The backlash to 1619 and similar efforts has...
Vermont State|Caledonian Record-News
John McClaughry: The Vermont Proposition And You
Two weeks ago I wrote a column on “The Vermont Proposition,” a product of 22 “rural summits” organized by the largely Federally-funded Vermont Council on Rural Development. While paying my respects to its authors – “well written, earnest, sometimes cogent, and in places inspiring” - I expressed considerable skepticism about such “vision statements.”
Loudoun County, VA|rvamag.com
‘Pray for the Christians’: Graham Urges School Boards to Fight ‘Godless Socialist Agenda’
A kerfuffle in Loudoun County over critical race theory and the rights of transgender students to go by their chosen names and pronouns has attracted the attention of right-wing evangelical activist Franklin Graham. Which is the last thing Virginia needs. Evangelical and anti-LGBTQ activist Franklin Graham is urging Americans to...
Beaver County, PA|Beaver County Times
Community Matters: Praise for Beaver County Commissioners
Within the last week or so, social media in Beaver County has been buzzing with commentary about the county’s recent decision to install an electric charging station in the parking garage next to the courthouse. Perhaps unsurprisingly, feedback was both polarized and impassioned, demonstrating relatively predictable fault lines that regularly...
Tamarac, FL|tamaractalk.com
Activist Calls Out Tamarac Commissioners for Corrupt Behavior
A mental health professional and a frequent speaker at Tamarac city commission meetings has become well-known to her fellow citizens for saying what she really thinks about elected officials. And she doesn’t hold back. Darcy Schiller, Ph.D., holds a degree in social welfare, specializing in emotionally disturbed delinquents. A Florida...