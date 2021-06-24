Cancel
MLS

FC Dallas unable to recover after conceding early goal in 2-0 loss to LAFC

By Jon Arnold
Dallas News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarlos Vela scored the opening goal at Banc of California Stadium while fans, faces weary from battling the weekday Los Angeles traffic, still were filing into their seats. Those who saw it got a treat as the former MLS MVP scored his first goal of the season with a quick turn and a swish of his left foot. He assisted another as LAFC topped FC Dallas, 2-0, extending the Texas team’s winless streak to six matches.

www.dallasnews.com
