S1mple’s CS:GO streaming setup: Mouse, keyboard, and more

With the chipset crisis still looming around, PC gamers continue to hunt left, right, and center for PC parts at reasonable prices. The good news is, unlike core hardware like CPU and GPU, PC peripherals have not been affected and are available rather easily at the right price. You can buy mechanical keyboards at various places but before you do that, some thorough research needs to be in place. First of all, decide whether you want a wired or wireless keyboard. Next, make sure you choose the right size depending on the space on your desk or wherever you are planning to use the keyboard. Next, the utmost important question is which type of switch do you need?