Danielle Cohen — Take a moment to immerse yourself in the calming nature all around. In recent times, if anything, we’ve learned how to take a pause and reset, as we’ve been coerced to accommodate sudden change. After months spent locked inside, closed off to the idea of museums and crowded tours,now it’s time to get creative and explore Tuscany more thoroughly, viewing the region as an open-air museum. The pandemic has caused immense change, and one of the greatest shifts includes the way tourism is experienced. With restrictions on travel, we have had time to reflect on the beauty of our own backyard, while minding the physical footprint we leave behind.