TikTok’s Homemade BB Cream Is So Good, It Replaced My Foundation
Welcome to Beauty In A Tik, where each week we put TikTok's viral beauty hacks and innovative trends to the test. If you're looking for clever makeup hacks that save you time, money and effort, TikTok has your back. From using fake tan as lip liner (don't knock it 'til you've tried it) to the brow mapping trick (a little fiddly but it works), the app is filled to bursting with tips from beauty enthusiasts. This month, one hack in particular is catching the attention of makeup lovers everywhere: DIY BB cream.www.refinery29.com