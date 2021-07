St. Joseph, Mo. – Repairs to the bridge on 22nd Street over U.S. Route 36 will close the roadway for two weeks. The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted with Realm Construction, Inc. to repair the bridge approaches, which will require the closure of the bridge from July 8 through July 23. This will be an around-the-clock closure and no traffic will be permitted. Motorists must use an alternate route during the closure.