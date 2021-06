STARBUCK, Wash. — Picture a fading fluorescent light tube, sputtering off and on and humming a warning that it may soon blink out and go dark. Tucannon River spring salmon are displaying their own signs of impending darkness. For the past five years, fewer than 50 wild spring chinook have returned to spawn in the river that tumbles out of the Wenaha-Tucannon Wilderness area in Washington’s Blue Mountains and twists its way north through ponderosa pine and cottonwood trees to join the Snake River near Starbuck.