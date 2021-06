Nick Felton, senior vice-president at MHR Analytics, discusses why big data doesn't exist, and it’s not about the size of your data, but the value it brings. Last year, it was estimated that the number of bytes of data in existence was greater than the number of stars in the observable universe, and this figure is set to increase exponentially with 175 zettabytes of data predicted by 2025. Deriving from this unfathomable quantity of data, the term ‘big data’ was born to describe the large volumes of information that are created and collected by businesses daily. This has led to the common myth that the more data a company has, the better, resulting in many organisations focusing their attention on the amount of data they have rather than what they should do with it! In reality, it’s not about the size of your data, it’s what that data can tell you and the value it brings to the business. Even small amounts of data can reveal valuable business insights.