Amid cancellations and chaos, here’s some good news about travel

I am not used to good news, and am suspicious of them. What could be the big picture here, my suspicious mind keeps asking? But let me go back – you do not know the news!. My readers are already familiar with Beljarica Backwaters, as described in half a dozen posts here at 10,000 Birds. It is a spacious floodplain between the River Danube and the levee, 2.1 km / 1.3 mi at its widest point and some 9 km2 / 3.5 mi2 of seasonally inundated riparian forests, industrial poplar plantations, river arms and ponds with 60 mammal (Wild Boar, Roe Deer, Wildcat, Golden Jackal, Eurasian Otter) and 180 bird species (White-tailed Eagle, Black Stork, Ferruginous Duck, Whiskered Tern, Black Woodpecker; Icterine, Eastern Olivaceous and Barred Warblers) recorded so far. Also, it is a part of the international ecological corridor and the “Confluence of the Sava and the Danube Rivers” Important Bird Area (IBA), already proposed for a nature reserve by the Government’s Institute for the Protection of Nature of Serbia.