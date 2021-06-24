Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Amid cancellations and chaos, here’s some good news about travel

The Guardian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe flew to Bergen on 9 March 2020 to join a Hurtigruten cruise to see the northern lights. A refit of our ship had over-run, so Hurtigruten flew us to Trondheim, gave us £40 each to buy lunch, put all 800 of us into four-star hotels and provided a bus tour of the city. The following morning, Norway started to go into lockdown. By bedtime the company had booked our flights home for the next day. Within three months it had refunded us 100%, with the offer of a 50% discount on a future booking. Needless to say, we booked.

www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Some Good News#Italy#Bergen#Stb#Bath We#Martin Randall Travel#Bc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Norway
News Break
Lockdown
News Break
Travel
Related
Public HealthCNBC

Some destinations are shutting out unvaccinated travelers. Here are a few

It's one thing to require unvaccinated travelers to quarantine or undergo extra Covid tests. It's another to bar them altogether. A small but growing list of travel destinations is either closing its doors to unvaccinated travelers or reopening only to vaccinated ones. Either way, the unvaccinated are seeing their travel options start to dwindle as tourism-dependent nations prioritize safety and simplified entrance requirements over open-door policies for all.
Science10000birds.com

Beljarica Backwaters: Some good news announced (but not yet official)

I am not used to good news, and am suspicious of them. What could be the big picture here, my suspicious mind keeps asking? But let me go back – you do not know the news!. My readers are already familiar with Beljarica Backwaters, as described in half a dozen posts here at 10,000 Birds. It is a spacious floodplain between the River Danube and the levee, 2.1 km / 1.3 mi at its widest point and some 9 km2 / 3.5 mi2 of seasonally inundated riparian forests, industrial poplar plantations, river arms and ponds with 60 mammal (Wild Boar, Roe Deer, Wildcat, Golden Jackal, Eurasian Otter) and 180 bird species (White-tailed Eagle, Black Stork, Ferruginous Duck, Whiskered Tern, Black Woodpecker; Icterine, Eastern Olivaceous and Barred Warblers) recorded so far. Also, it is a part of the international ecological corridor and the “Confluence of the Sava and the Danube Rivers” Important Bird Area (IBA), already proposed for a nature reserve by the Government’s Institute for the Protection of Nature of Serbia.
TravelCBS Austin

Summer travel spike causing surge in ticket prices, cancellation chaos

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Summer is officially here and as millions of Americans plan to take to the skies, price surges and flight cancellations are throwing a wrench in some travel plans. American Airlines cancelled hundreds of flights - 6% of its overall schedule over the weekend, according...
TravelTelegraph

Travel advice merely adds to the chaos

Yesterday, Grant Shapps announced that Malta would be added to the tiny green list of approved travel locations; that the Balearics, several UK Overseas Territories, and some Caribbean islands would be put on a new green watch list, which can be updated as and when; and that it was the Government’s ambition, at some point in the summer, to permit the double-jabbed to travel from amber countries without quarantining. More details are expected next month.
TravelPosted by
Forbes

Bucket List Travel: The Top 50 Places In The World In 2021

What’s on your travel bucket list? If you’re like most people, it has been growing in size throughout the pandemic. “A year of travel bans has only fueled our wanderlust: thoughts of Angkor Wat, Banff National Park and the Great Barrier Reef are more enticing than ever,” says Amelia Selby, a spokesperson for Unforgettable Travel, a U.K.-based luxury travel planning company. So with travel starting to open up again, the team at Unforgettable Travel analyzed global search data to come up with the world’s top 50 bucket list trips that people are wanting to experience the most.
TravelPosted by
Forbes

A Scenic Road Trip On Norway’s Helgeland Coast

Norway’s Helgeland coast is well-known within the country but much less so among international travelers. That’s a crying shame, because it offers everything that’s great about Norway—beautiful coastline, mountainous islands, historic villages and towns—but with far less crowds. An alternative route north. Most tourists heading north towards Lofoten and Tromsø...
Lifestylenbcboston.com

‘Very Upset': Travelers Left to Make New Plans Amid American Airlines Cancelations

The cancelations of hundreds of American Airlines flights over the weekend left many struggling to reach their destinations. Already stressed out travelers weren’t thrilled with the news that American Airlines canceled nearly 500 flights between Friday and Monday…and plans to cancel hundreds more. “It kind of makes traveling unpredictable,” said...
LifestyleWHAS 11

What should you do if your flight gets canceled? Here are some tips

FORT WORTH, Texas — For thousands of people over the past few days, their returns to the sky have been rockier than expected. Last week, Southwest Airlines passengers had to endure travel delays after a computer system outage. It resulted in hundreds of canceled flights and thousands of delays. Computer...
TravelPosted by
Forbes

Pandemic's Busiest Airport Travel Weekend Met With Chaos And 'Extremely High' Volume Amid Worker Shortages And Flight Cuts

The start of summer travel season has ushered in what's on track to be the busiest weekend for airports since the pandemic tanked travel demand last year, and while the number of airline passengers could remain well below pre-Covid levels for years to come, worker shortages, flight cuts and an influx of unruly passengers are already pointing to a very rocky recovery ahead for U.S. airlines.
Lifestylemartinezbeavers.org

BEAVER GOOD NEWS TRAVELS SLOWLY

Well I wouldn’t describe yesterday’s accolades as “pouring in” they nonetheless dribbled in until I went to bed. I definitely heard nice things about the beaver oped all day, plenty from people who had NO IDEA beavers helped prevent fires or were being killed in California. Some even sent shared how they sent the article to the governor or posted a tweet about it. Gail from Palo Alto (the lyracist from the raging grannies who was responsible for bringing the grannies to the festival lo these many years ago) was so nice she even inspired me to do some lyrics of my own.
TravelTravelPulse

Here’s How Space Travel Is Becoming a Part of the Travel Industry

A futuristic dream made real, eager explorers will soon be able to travel to space and back, reimagining the “final frontier” of travel with Space Perspective. Space Perspective was created by couple Jane Poynter and Taber MacCallum, space travel experts and entrepreneurs. Their goal for Space Perspective was to make space travel more accessible to people who aren’t astronauts.
Travelnewsfinale.com

Travel news latest: ‘August will be cancelled if green list does not grow’

Merkel and Macron to press EU on coordinated quarantine for British tourists. Arriving in Brussels for a European Union summit, Ms Merkel said she would lobby member states for a more coordinated approach, telling reporters: “We are obviously concerned about the Delta variant.”. Mr Macron said the 27-nation bloc needed...
Googleagjournalonline.com

Travelers turn to car-sharing platforms amid rental car shortages. Here's how they work.

Joanna Ramirez was worried about her trip to Denver in December when she couldn't find a rental car large enough to fit her family of five and their luggage. “Since it was over Christmas, none of the ... regular standard car rentals had availability for the size that I needed,” she said. “We were getting ready to break up our family ... and take two separate Ubers to everything.”
Americascuriocity.com

Here are the best good news stories from across Canada this week

The sun is shining and the vibes are good. The summer energy is pumping through the city and we’re slowly making our way out of this pandemic. Oh, and it’s Friday. While that might feel like good news already, we got a whole lot more where those came from. Once again we got our weekly round-up of good news stories from across the country to make you smile, laugh, at the very least give you some good vibes.