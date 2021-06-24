Cancel
Gun activists tricked into speaking at fake Las Vegas high school graduation

By Lauren Clark
news3lv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLas Vegas — The chairs are set. The stage is ready. "Let me begin by saying what an honor it is to be here," said David Keene the former NRA president in one of the three videos. "Congratulations, you have all made a new stage in life," said John Lott,...

Parkland parents trick ex-NRA president into speaking at fake ‘graduation' to 3044 empty chairs of kids killed by guns

David Keene, a former president of the National Rifle Association, addressed thousands of empty chairs, as he gave an impassionate speech defending the second amendment to the 2021 graduating class of James Madison Academy. Keene was under the impression it was part of a rehearsal for a "graduation speech." Little did he know that it was a stunt set up by the parents of a kid who was killed in the Parkland shooting, reported The Washington Post. There was no graduation speech and the 'James Madison Academy' didn't even exist. The thousands of empty chairs in the Las Vegas stadium he was addressing represented the students who were killed from gun violence. A total of 3,044 white chairs. “We are here representing every single kid that is not able to finish high school,” said Manuel Oliver, one of the people behind the stunt. “Three thousand kids that are not using those chairs because they are not here and they won’t be here.”
1 COVID case puts 674 Las Vegas high school students in quarantine

A total of 674 Desert Pines High School students were quarantined last week after a single COVID-19 case on the campus during summer school, according to Clark County School District records. Letters sent to families and employees of the northeast Las Vegas school on June 15 indicate that a person...
Second Amendment activist 'disappointed and upset' after gun control group dupes him into speaking at fake graduation

John Lott, a pro-Second Amendment activist, lashed out after being duped into speaking at a fake high school graduation in a ploy by a little-known gun control group. On Wednesday, Change the Ref, an organization aiming to raise awareness about mass shootings, released a video titled "The Lost Class," which showed Lott speaking to a chorus of empty chairs on June 4, an event he thought was a rehearsal for a prominent institution's graduation commencement. The footage featured clips of Lott talking about gun background checks as the group panned over the empty chairs and insisted thousands of high school students die from firearm violence annually, a number Change the Ref says would be improved by more laws regulating gun sales.
LETTER: City of Las Vegas wants to open a charter school

So the city of Las Vegas wants to open its own charter school (Monday Review-Journal)? To what end? To create another dysfunctional bureaucracy?. After more than three decades, I’ve learned that little gets done right when it comes to the bloated bureaucracy unless it helps a politician. Forget about getting the “trains running on time.” They can’t seem to hire folks who synchronize two traffic signals. And, that contributes to much of the frustration and “road rage” we see on our roadways.
Las Vegas leaders break ground on equestrian-themed park

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Leaders from the city of Las Vegas broke ground on a new park in the northeast valley on Wednesday. This new park will cater to the community in the area who loves horses. It's near Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue, close to the Las Vegas Wash.
Autopsy Shows Las Vegas Father was Stabbed 70 Times

A Las Vegas father who authorities say was killed at the hands of his teenage daughter and her boyfriend was stabbed more than 70 times, according to an autopsy report. The Clark County coroner’s office autopsy, which was made available this week, details numerous wounds inflicted on the body of Daniel Halseth. The body of 45-year-old Halseth was found April 9 in his garage. The autopsy documents 70 “sharp force injuries” on him. Most of them were on his head, neck and torso. His entire body had also been burned. Sixteen-year-old Sierra Halseth and 18-year-old Aaron Guerrero are expected in court Friday. Attorneys for both weren’t immediately available for comment.
North Las Vegas hosts bench warrant quashing fair

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Anyone with outstanding bench warrants in North Las Vegas was given the chance to have them resolved Saturday. Clark County Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick and Commissioner William McCurdy II hosted a "Bench warrant quashing & resource fair." Anyone with issues in other local courts was also able...
Las Vegas-to-LA high-speed rail plan delayed until 2022

The company behind a planned high-speed rail line from Las Vegas to Victorville, California, is putting on the brakes until at least 2022. Brightline West said Monday that it will wait until next year to request private activity bonds from Nevada and California that are essential for funding the project.
Las Vegas police find no evidence of person with a gun at MGM Grand

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says it responded to the MGM Grand for reports of a person with a gun. According to police, "There is no credible information that any shots have been fired and no victims have been located. Officers are on the property trying to locate the person who allegedly waved a gun."
Their landlord got millions in rental assistance. They faced eviction.

The coronavirus wasn’t the only threat Nancy Williams had to fend off during the pandemic. She and her adult son have received four eviction notices since September despite their landlord receiving millions of dollars in federal rental assistance to continue housing tenants like the Williamses — and despite state and federal eviction moratoriums in place.