Saint Louis County, MN

Special Weather Statement issued for Central St. Louis by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 01:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central St. Louis A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN ST. LOUIS COUNTY At 124 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was near Toivola, or 12 miles south of Hibbing, moving east at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 45 mph, half inch diameter hail, heavy downpours, and frequent cloud to ground lightning can be expected with this storm. This storm will be near Cotton around 150 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Kelsey, Murphy Lake, Little Swan and Zim. Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and away from windows until this storm passes. Get off area lakes and seek shelter on shore in a sturdy shelter or a hard topped vehicle. This storm may intensify, please monitor local media outlets for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

alerts.weather.gov
Toivola, MN
Hibbing, MN
Cotton, MN
Kelsey, MN
Saint Louis County, MN
#Special Weather Statement#Central St Louis
