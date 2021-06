The Lewisville Police Department is investigating a murder/suicide in which a Lewisville man killed his wife, who had been reported missing, and then himself. On June 20, 38-year-old Latoya Nicka Connor told her daughters that she was going to her husband’s house in the 800 block of Pebble Ridge Drive to collect a check from her husband, Julious Devol Connor, 45, according to a Lewisville police news release. The couple were married in 2019 and were in the process of getting divorced.