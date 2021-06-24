The George Jones 4th of July Celebration is Sunday, July 4, 2021, from 7:00pm to 11:00pm at The George Jones on 2nd Avenue. Watch the city’s fireworks over the Cumberland River during this exclusive party in Downtown Nashville! Attendees can expect access to the 3rd and 4th floor, a buffet, games, and views of the fireworks. This event is 21 and over only. Tickets are $100 per person. For additional details, visit the official event website.