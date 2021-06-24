Cancel
National Museums Liverpool’s “energetic” rebrand seeks to unite seven venues

By Henry Wong
Design Week
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDesign studio SomeOne has rebranded the museum group – comprising seven venues in the Liverpool area – in an attempt to renew its focus. London-based branding studio SomeOne has rebranded National Museums Liverpool (NML) with the aim of “revitalising” the group of cultural institutions. The museum group comprises The Museum...

www.designweek.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aquariums#Nml#The Museum Of Liverpool#The World Museum#The Maritime Museum#Sudley House#House Of Memories#Swiss
Entertainmentnintendowire.com

Two new Pokémon Poké Lids arrive at Tokyo’s National Museums

In collaboration with Japan’s government and The Pokémon Company, the artistic manhole covers known as Poké Lids have made landfall around the country for well over a year now. However, these dedicated pieces of infrastructure have only been found in cities within prefectures. For the first time since their debut, Poké Lids will be making their way outside of public institutions rather than public parks, ocean sides, or various nature spots where locals and tourists could walk.
Museumsartfixdaily.com

Norway's $723 Million National Museum Sets Opening Date After Delays

After long delays and public criticism, Norway’s new consolidated Museum of Art, Architecture and Design is planning to open its doors in one year, on June 11, 2022. The seven year planning and construction process, with several years of the public missing access to many of Norway's most valued treasures, will culminate in a new $723 million art museum on Oslo’s western waterfront debuting next summer.
Boston, MABoston Globe

Rose Art Museum among the first university venues to reopen

Boston’s flagship museums and art galleries have been open for months. But university-affiliated art venues, which once played a mammoth role in the region’s cultural scene, are taking their sweet time. Most university museums and galleries are free and don’t rely on ticket sales, unlike their non-collegiate counterparts. This partly...
Worldnitravelnews.com

Ireland’s Largest Art and Sculpture Fair Launches Today at the Culloden

Art worth an estimated €7 million (£6 million) by artists as diverse as Andy Warhol, Salvador Dali, Banksy, Pablo Picasso and Patrick O’Reilly will go on display this weekend at Ireland’s biggest post-lockdown art fair. The final touches are being made to Art and Soul – The Holywood International Art...
Vermillion, SDYankton Daily Press

Music Returns To The National Music Museum With Shakespeare Festival

VERMILLION — The National Music Museum will open its doors to the public for the first time in over two years to host a noon concert as part of the South Dakota Shakespeare Festival on June 18. Held in the Janet Wanzek Performance Hall in the NMM’s new Lillibridge expansion on the campus of the University of South Dakota, the concert is free and open to the public.
Museumsarchitizer.com

New National Museum in Finland // hey5

Text description provided by the architects. Suppa is a typical Finnish landform, a hollow created when buried blocks of glacier melt out. The ambition of the proposal is to create a flexible organizational system and a bold object representing « The New National ». A simple, holistic arrangement which connects old and new, allowing the institution to function as a unified whole.
Miami, FLartfixdaily.com

Oolite Arts Announces 2021 Acquisition of Original Works from Seven Miami-based Artists The works will be donated to national museums across the country, advancing artists’ careers

(ARTFIXdaily.com) June 22, 2021 (MIAMI) – Oolite Arts announced today the return of its Acquisitions program. As part of this year’s program, seven-Miami based artists were selected to have their work displayed at Oolite Arts new campus in the City of Miami when it opens in 2023, and then donated to museums across the country and internationally. The novel program was launched last year by Oolite’s Board of Directors in an effort to ensure that more Miami artists are represented in major collections, in turn helping to advance their careers.
MuseumsPosted by
Lakeland Gazette

Explorations V Children’s Museum is rebranding ……

Explorations V Children’s Museum is building the future with a new name and brand identity—Florida Children’s Museum. The rebranding initiative reflects the growth of the museum and will debut as the new state-of-the-art facility opens in Bonnet Springs Park in May 2022. The rebranding includes a modern, whimsical logo, a...
Boise, IDartfixdaily.com

Smithsonian American Art Museum's Nationally Touring Exhibition Re-Examines the American West Through Modern and Contemporary Art

“Many Wests: Artists Shape an American Idea” Opens in Boise, Idaho, July 31. Ideas about the American West, both in popular culture and in commonly accepted historical narratives, are often based on a past that never was, and fail to take into account important events that actually occurred. The exhibition “Many Wests: Artists Shape an American Idea,” examines the perspectives of 48 modern and contemporary artists who offer a broader and more inclusive view of this region. This exhibition presents an opportunity to examine previous misconceptions, question racist clichés and highlight the multiple communities and histories that continue to form this iconic region of the United States. Working in various media, from painting and sculpture to photography and mixed media, the artists featured in the exhibition bring a nuanced and multifaceted history into view. Among the many voices and communities highlighted in this exhibition, “Many Wests” showcases artworks by artists who are Black, white, women, men, LGBTQ+, Native American, Asian American and Latinx.
Madison, WInbc15.com

Chazen Museum of Art to participate in national research study

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Chazen Museum of Art announced Thursday it was one of 38 museums chosen to participate in a national research study. The research project will study the social impact the museum has on the community and also assist in a social-impact tool for the museum field.
BusinessPosted by
Forbes

In New Rebrand, Victoria’s Secret Focuses On What’s Sexy For Women

A long-overdue culture shift at Victoria’s Secret is underway. The company seems to have finally grasped that times are changing and that objectifying women to sell their products is no longer an effective strategy. The lingerie giant has recruited some successful, high-achieving women to help rebrand their collections. The change may not only help Victoria’s Secret, but the new ad campaign will likely promote a healthier outlook for female consumers as well.
Museumsdweb.news

Flexjet To Gift $1 Million To Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In a show of support for the nation’s most prestigious museum focused on all aspects of aviation, Flexjet today announced a $1 million gift to the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum. The contribution will specifically support the new “Thomas W. Haas We All Fly” gallery, which will celebrate the joy of flying and the impact of general aviation.
Dezeen

London Southbank University spotlights 18 student architecture projects

A concrete playground for children and a bankers' hub where the public can learn about the financial world are included in Deezen's latest school show by students at London Southbank University. Also included are a working, living and teaching space for local Camden artists and a redesign of Piccadilly Circus...
WorldObserver

Scotland’s National Museums Have a New Policy When It Comes to Restitution

In a significant break with tradition, National Museums Scotland has adopted a new procedure and policy for the potential repatriation of certain items it has in its collection. Since 1866, the institution has operated under the assumption that items contained in its collection should remain there, but now, the new policy stipulates that “requests for the permanent transfer of collection objects to non-UK claimants” should be seriously considered. In making this change, this Scotland arts institution is joining the ranks of other similar venues that have recently seen the light in terms of the importance of morally conscious repatriation.
Visual Artartefuse.com

Cathie Pilkington: Estin Thalassa at Karsten Schubert Room 2, London (Photo Story)

Pilkington’s installation presents the spectator with optically dazzling patterns and motifs that flow unconstrained across disparate decorated surfaces alternately emphasising or camouflaging three-dimensional form and volume in a kind of excessive Gothic Vorticism. Interwoven themes of disintegration, death, rebirth and reparation reveal a reflexive picturing of the creative process itself,...
Theater & DanceTelegraph

‘It’s not surprising when dancers fall in love’: Royal Ballet star Natalia Osipova

“Can I still do this? Do I have the strength to dance the shapes that are in my soul?” These were the questions running through Natalia Osipova’s head before she returned to the stage at Covent Garden this month. As the pandemic rules relaxed, the 35-year-old Russian star of the Royal Ballet found her nerves tightening. “But as soon as my feet touched the stage, I felt the intense connection with my partner and the audience like lightning,” she says. “I became a woman with all of my power.”