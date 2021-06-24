Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Antelope, Boone, Colfax, Cuming, Madison, Pierce, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 01:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Colfax; Cuming; Madison; Pierce; Platte; Stanton; Wayne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT FOR MADISON...SOUTHWESTERN WAYNE...NORTHWESTERN CUMING...NORTHWESTERN COLFAX...PLATTE...SOUTHEASTERN PIERCE...SOUTHEASTERN ANTELOPE...BOONE AND STANTON COUNTIES At 124 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles west of Pilger, or 13 miles east of Norfolk, moving east at 35 mph. This is a very dangerous storm with a history of producing 80 mph gusts and uprooting trees. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. Locations impacted include Norfolk, Columbus, Madison, Pierce, Albion, Stanton, Battle Creek, Newman Grove, St. Edward, Winside, Leigh, Cedar Rapids, Pilger, Platte Center, Petersburg, Meadow Grove, Hadar, Hoskins, Monroe and Lindsay. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...80MPH