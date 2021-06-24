Cancel
Greeley County, NE

Severe Weather Statement issued for Greeley, Howard, Merrick, Nance, Sherman by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 22:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greeley; Howard; Merrick; Nance; Sherman THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR GREELEY...NANCE...NORTHWESTERN MERRICK...SHERMAN AND HOWARD COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 130 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for central Nebraska.

alerts.weather.gov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Howard Counties
