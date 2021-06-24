Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake County, MN

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Lake, North Shore by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 01:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southern Lake, North Shore A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN ST. LOUIS AND SOUTHWESTERN LAKE COUNTIES At 115 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was 9 miles southwest of Highland Lake, or 25 miles northeast of Duluth, moving east at 55 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph, nickel size hail, heavy downpours, and frequent cloud to ground lightning can be expected with this storm. This storm will be near Two Harbors and Castle Danger around 130 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Pequaywan Lake, Gooseberry Falls State Park, Alger and Split Rock Lighthouse State Park. Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and away from windows until this storm passes. Get off area lakes and seek shelter on shore in a sturdy shelter or a hard topped vehicle. This storm may intensify, please monitor local media outlets for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lake County, MN
City
Duluth, MN
City
Two Harbors, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#North Shore
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust separate cases brought against Facebook last year, a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Juul agrees to $40 million settlement in North Carolina teen marketing lawsuit

Juul Labs has agreed to pay North Carolina $40 million and change its business practices in the state. Regulators and health officials have blamed the company for the surging popularity of e-cigarettes among teens in recent years. In 2019, federal data found that more than one in four high school students had used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, up from 11.7 percent just two years prior. As of 2020, that number fell to 19.6 percent of high school students amid greater regulatory scrutiny and the coronavirus pandemic.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...