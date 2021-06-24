Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Lake, North Shore by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 01:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southern Lake, North Shore A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN ST. LOUIS AND SOUTHWESTERN LAKE COUNTIES At 115 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was 9 miles southwest of Highland Lake, or 25 miles northeast of Duluth, moving east at 55 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph, nickel size hail, heavy downpours, and frequent cloud to ground lightning can be expected with this storm. This storm will be near Two Harbors and Castle Danger around 130 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Pequaywan Lake, Gooseberry Falls State Park, Alger and Split Rock Lighthouse State Park. Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and away from windows until this storm passes. Get off area lakes and seek shelter on shore in a sturdy shelter or a hard topped vehicle. This storm may intensify, please monitor local media outlets for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.