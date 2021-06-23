Leaders in Pharmaceutical Business Intelligence (LPBI) Group

SEATTLE, July 05, 2021, (MEDGADGET) — Contrast media or contrast agent is used in medical imaging to enhance image of body parts generated through X-rays, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), and ultrasound. These substances are momentarily used to change the way imaging tools or x-rays interact with the body. Contrast media or contrast agent help the physicians to diagnose medical conditions by improving visibility of blood vessels or tissues and specific organs. These substances are added into the body prior to an imaging scan to help distinguish certain structures or tissues of interest from the surrounding tissue. Contrast media or contrast agent can be administered into the body in one of the four ways, which include enema (given rectally), orally, urethral, and by injecting into a blood vessel.