US stocks indexes ended Friday mixed but provided support to AUD/USD. AUD/USD eased from weekly highs, could turn bearish once below 0.7530. The AUD/USD pair reached a weekly high of 0.7616 on Friday but trimmed intraday gains and finished the day in the 0.7580 price zone. US stocks closed mixed, with the Nasdaq posting modest losses after rallying to record highs in the previous session, but the DJIA and the S&P closing in the green. The pair eased amid the renewed greenback demand backed by higher US government bond yields in the last trading session of the week. The Australian macroeconomic calendar has nothing to offer these days.