Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Nowlin receives 2021 Big Ten Medal of Honor

By Register Staff Report
Posted by 
Richmond Register
Richmond Register
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25bf4I_0adm1qE600

Tristyn Nowlin had a tremendous academic and athletic career at the University of Illinois.

The culmination of all that success came earlier this week when she received one of the most prestigious honors given out by one of the most storied athletic institutions in the country.

Nowlin and Mike Carr, a wrestler, were selected as recipients of the 2021 Big Ten Conference Medal of Honor.

The award -- which is in its 107th year -- is given annually to one male and one female student-athlete from the graduating class of each member institution who has demonstrated excellence on and off the field throughout their college career. The honor was the first of its kind in intercollegiate athletics to recognize academic and athletic excellence.

Nowlin is first Illinois women's golfer to receive the award since Mary Ellen Murphy in 1983.

"I am immensely honored to be included with some of the most astonishing and talented athletes in Illinois and Big Ten history," said Nowlin, a graduate of Madison Central High School. "I want to thank every person who has been a part of this journey, directly and indirectly. I have an enormous amount of pride for the University of Illinois, and I'm grateful for the platform it has provided to share and inspire others."

Nowlin finished her career with a 73.40 scoring average, the best career mark in Fighting Illini history.

She was a five-time All-Big Ten selection - highlighted by first-team honors in 2020 when she recorded the second-lowest single-season stroke average in school history (72.58) - along with four second-team accolades. Nowlin won two tournaments as an Illini, capturing medalist honors at the 2018 Cardinal Cup and 2019 Schooner Fall Classic.

Nowlin is a four-time academic All-Big Ten selection, WGCA All-American Scholar and Big Ten Distinguished Scholar.

Nowlin graduated with a kinesiology degree and minor in psychology, and is on track to earn a master's degree in recreation, sport and tourism in August.

Nowlin helped Madison Central claim the program's first-ever KHSAA state in 2015 and was also named Kentucky's Miss Golf following that season.

Richmond Register

Richmond Register

Richmond, KY
1K+
Followers
87
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Richmond Register

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medal Of Honor#Athletics#Wgca#All American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Big Ten Conference
News Break
Psychology
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
Prince Edward County, VAfarmvilleherald.com

Howerton receives academic honors

Hampden-Sydney College offensive lineman Tyler Howerton of Alexandria has been named to the 2020-21 Academic All-District 5 Football First Team, as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). Howerton is a repeat First Team selection after earning the same distinction in 2019, when he was also named...
Michigan Statemgoblue

Hill, Shibley Named Michigan's Big Ten Medal of Honor Recipients

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan Athletic Department announced Thursday (June 17) that seniors Alice Hill (cross-country and track and field) and Adam Shibley (football) were named its 2021 Big Ten Medal of Honor recipients. The Big Ten Medal of Honor is awarded to one male and one...
Champaign, ILfightingillini.com

Chip Shots: Nowlin Reflects on Illini Years

"Thankful" is a massive understatement when I reflect on my last five years in Champaign. I could go on forever discussing just how impactful, inspiring, transformative, and enlivening my time at Illinois has been. In March of 2020, I thought my time here had come to an end. Here we are, over a year later, and I've just completed my last competitive chapter as a collegiate athlete. I'm overflowing with gratitude and excitement as I begin my professional career, because I know the experiences, triumphs, challenges, and resources that I've gained from being a student-athlete at Illinois have set me up for success. While I will no longer be competing for this team going forward, I will forever have a team, home, and family here in Champaign.
Sportsmgoblue

Owens Named Big Ten Field Athlete of the Year

ROSEMONT, Ill. -- For the second time in as many outdoor seasons, the Big Ten Field Athlete of the Year hails from the University of Michigan men's track and field team as decathlete Ayden Owens was named the 2021 recipient of the award by the conference on Wednesday (June 16).
Nebraska Statekmaland.com

Big Ten, Nebraska reveal 2021 volleyball schedules

(KMAland) -- The Big Ten Conference and Nebraska recently revealed their volleyball schedule for the upcoming season. Nebraska will open their season at home against Tulsa on Friday, August 27th and will also host Colgate and Kansas State that weekend. Omaha, Georgia and Arizona State are in Lincoln the following weekend, and Utah and Louisville will also visit Nebraska in September.
Oregon StateCorvallis Gazette-Times

Goodman, Thompson receive Tom Hansen Conference Medal

Aleah Goodman and Ethan Thompson have been selected as Oregon State’s Tom Hansen Conference Medal winners. A conference medal is awarded annually to each member institution’s outstanding senior male and female student-athlete based on the exhibition of the greatest combination of performance and achievement in scholarship, athletics and leadership. Conference...
Iowa Statekmaland.com

Iowa's McConico takes top outdoor honor from Big Ten

(Iowa City) -- Iowa senior Jaylan McConico has been named the Big Ten Men’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year. McConico is the fifth Hawkeye in school history to earn the honor and the first since 2013. View the complete release from Iowa athletics linked here.
College SportsCorn Nation

Women’s Basketball Big Ten Opponents Are Set

The Big Ten announced an 18-game women’s basketball schedule for 2021-22. Each school will have a home and away series with five opponents. They will play four single home matchups and four single away games. The Huskers are coming off an 8th place finish in the Big Ten standings; a...
Basketballchatsports.com

Rhyne Howard earns gold medal and MVP honors at FIBA AmeriCup

FIBA AmeriCup, USA Basketball, Puerto Rico, United States men's national basketball team, Kentucky Wildcats, FIBA Basketball World Cup, Kentucky, Associated Press. For the third time in her USA Basketball career, Kentucky Wildcats guard Rhyne Howard has earned a gold medal, as she helped the 2021 Team USA FIBA AmeriCup Team finish with a 6-0 record in Puerto Rico last week.
WWEMessenger

Einwalter to receive Hall of Fame honor

DES MOINES — Jerry Einwalter spent decades serving as the Dodger wrestling program’s right-hand man during its rise to prominence. Einwalter will be recognized for a career devoted to the sport and the kids of the Fort Dodge community by the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association Hall of Fame on Thursday, July 8. Einwalter is being presented with a Gold Standard Assistant Coaches Award.
College Sportschatsports.com

Kampmoyer Honored With Conference Medal

EUGENE, Ore. — Tight end Hunter Kampmoyer is one of two University of Oregon recipients of the Pac-12's Tom Hansen Conference Medal for 2020-21, the league office announced on Wednesday. Kampmoyer was honored along with Lydia Giomi from the women's basketball team. Conference medals have been awarded every year since...
Stigler, OKstiglernews.com

Mantooth receives state honor

Autumn and Daryl Mantooth congratulate their son, Jagger Mantooth (center), an Academic All-Stater from Stigler, during the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence Academic Awards Ceremony, held recently in Tulsa. Mantooth, a 2021 graduate of Stigler High School, was among 100 outstanding seniors from Oklahoma public schools who were honored by the foundation as Academic All-Staters. He received an Academic All-State scholarship sponsored by Steve and Pam Holton of Poteau. The Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence is a statewide nonprofit organization that recognizes and encourages academic excellence in Oklahoma’s public schools.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Camp season brings new Big Ten offers

Camps are always an important part of the recruiting process, but with schools having no chance to evaluate prospects in person for well over a year, this June has been even more vital than normal. That has allowed several class of 2022 prospects to earn offers from Big Ten programs,...
Paragould, ARParagould Daily Press

Area students receive honors

TUSCALOOSA, AL — Kirsten Grubb was named to The University of Alabama Presidents List for Spring Semester 2021. A total of 11,813 students enrolled during the spring 2021 term at The University of Alabama made the Dean’s List with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the President’s List with academic records of 4.0 (all A’s).
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Tyrone Tracy: I want to be best wide receiver in Big Ten

There's a lot of buzz surrounding Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. entering the 2021 season. Tracy, a 5-foot-11 203-pounder out of Indianapolis, possesses a rare combination of strength, versatility and athleticism. Throughout his Iowa career, he has learned four receiver positions and currently serves as Iowa's backup wildcat quarterback.
Pullman, WALewiston Morning Tribune

College roundup: Taylor, Wells Jr. honored with Hansen medals

PULLMAN — Two track and field athletes are Washington State’s 2020-21 recipients of the Tom Hansen Conference Medals, honoring senior athletes for performance, scholastics and leadership. Jumper and hurdler Charisma Taylor was the WSU women’s winner and sprinter Ray Ray Wells Jr. took the men’s honor. Two recipients from each...