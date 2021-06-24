Nowlin receives 2021 Big Ten Medal of Honor

Tristyn Nowlin had a tremendous academic and athletic career at the University of Illinois.

The culmination of all that success came earlier this week when she received one of the most prestigious honors given out by one of the most storied athletic institutions in the country.

Nowlin and Mike Carr, a wrestler, were selected as recipients of the 2021 Big Ten Conference Medal of Honor.

The award -- which is in its 107th year -- is given annually to one male and one female student-athlete from the graduating class of each member institution who has demonstrated excellence on and off the field throughout their college career. The honor was the first of its kind in intercollegiate athletics to recognize academic and athletic excellence.

Nowlin is first Illinois women's golfer to receive the award since Mary Ellen Murphy in 1983.

"I am immensely honored to be included with some of the most astonishing and talented athletes in Illinois and Big Ten history," said Nowlin, a graduate of Madison Central High School. "I want to thank every person who has been a part of this journey, directly and indirectly. I have an enormous amount of pride for the University of Illinois, and I'm grateful for the platform it has provided to share and inspire others."

Nowlin finished her career with a 73.40 scoring average, the best career mark in Fighting Illini history.

She was a five-time All-Big Ten selection - highlighted by first-team honors in 2020 when she recorded the second-lowest single-season stroke average in school history (72.58) - along with four second-team accolades. Nowlin won two tournaments as an Illini, capturing medalist honors at the 2018 Cardinal Cup and 2019 Schooner Fall Classic.

Nowlin is a four-time academic All-Big Ten selection, WGCA All-American Scholar and Big Ten Distinguished Scholar.

Nowlin graduated with a kinesiology degree and minor in psychology, and is on track to earn a master's degree in recreation, sport and tourism in August.

Nowlin helped Madison Central claim the program's first-ever KHSAA state in 2015 and was also named Kentucky's Miss Golf following that season.