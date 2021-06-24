People Swallowing Their AirPods Is Becoming Very Common

Nearly 3 in 5 Americans say they’ve transformed from “indoor people” to “outdoor people” during the pandemic. A survey of 2,000 respondents over the age of 21 revealed that “indoor people” have added 22 minutes a week to their outdoor regimen since last year. The top reason for venturing outside? For 67%, it’s to get away from the people they’ve been stuck indoors with. Those who identified as “indoor” types were more likely to be morning people (61%), more likely to claim their lives are “mostly perfect” (71%) and were more hesitant to try new things out of fear of failure (68%). Men were more likely to embrace the outdoors (75%) than women (51%), and most newly minted “outdoor” types were between 25 and 40 years old (38%). Overall, results suggest that the average respondent went outside for around 5 hours per week last year. That translates to 260 hours, or 10 whole days, over the length of 2020.