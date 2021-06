There’s only a fleeting glimpse of the ongoing civil war in Syria in “Simple as Water,” but you feel its effects in every frame of Megan Mylan’s extraordinary film, tracking all that it has taken away from those who left the country with their own lives but in many cases, little else. Remarkably, although sadness is certainly there, what is primarily depicted is strength when if any one of her subjects were to completely give themselves over to the tragedies that have befallen them, they likely wouldn’t be able to carry on.