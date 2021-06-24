Suspect wanted in connection with shooting of Daytona Beach officer has violent past, records show

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The man who police said shot a Daytona Beach police officer in the head Wednesday evening has had several run-ins with police officers over the years, according to Florida Department of Law Enforcement records.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood tweeted that there is a $100,000 reward for information leading to the capture of the suspect, who is believed to be 29-year-old Othal Wallace. He should be considered “armed and dangerous,” Chitwood said.

The suspect vehicle is a gray 2016 Honda HRV bearing California plates 7TNX532.

Here is a breakdown of some of Wallace’s charges:

In June 2014, Wallace was arrested by New Smyrna Beach police for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was sentenced to four months in jail and one year probation.

In February 2017, Wallace was arrested on an out-of-county warrant by Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies for aggravated battery on a pregnant woman. Charges were dropped about a month later.

READ: $100K reward offered for suspect who shot Daytona Beach officer, leading to ‘multi-agency manhunt’

In January 2018, Wallace was arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon by Davie police. No action was taken, according to records.

In December 2018, Wallace was arrested by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office on battery charges. Those charges were dropped, records show.

In October 2019, Wallace was arrested by Daytona Beach police on battery charges that were eventually dropped.

Wallace also faced several other misdemeanors such as traffic violations including driving with a suspended license, as well as probation violations.

©2021 Cox Media Group