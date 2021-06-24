Suspect wanted in connection with shooting of Daytona Beach officer has violent past, records show
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The man who police said shot a Daytona Beach police officer in the head Wednesday evening has had several run-ins with police officers over the years, according to Florida Department of Law Enforcement records.
Sheriff Mike Chitwood tweeted that there is a $100,000 reward for information leading to the capture of the suspect, who is believed to be 29-year-old Othal Wallace. He should be considered “armed and dangerous,” Chitwood said.
The suspect vehicle is a gray 2016 Honda HRV bearing California plates 7TNX532.
Here is a breakdown of some of Wallace’s charges:
- In June 2014, Wallace was arrested by New Smyrna Beach police for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was sentenced to four months in jail and one year probation.
- In February 2017, Wallace was arrested on an out-of-county warrant by Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies for aggravated battery on a pregnant woman. Charges were dropped about a month later.
READ: $100K reward offered for suspect who shot Daytona Beach officer, leading to ‘multi-agency manhunt’
- In January 2018, Wallace was arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon by Davie police. No action was taken, according to records.
- In December 2018, Wallace was arrested by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office on battery charges. Those charges were dropped, records show.
- In October 2019, Wallace was arrested by Daytona Beach police on battery charges that were eventually dropped.
- Wallace also faced several other misdemeanors such as traffic violations including driving with a suspended license, as well as probation violations.
©2021 Cox Media Group