Daytona Beach, FL

Suspect wanted in connection with shooting of Daytona Beach officer has violent past, records show

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The man who police said shot a Daytona Beach police officer in the head Wednesday evening has had several run-ins with police officers over the years, according to Florida Department of Law Enforcement records.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood tweeted that there is a $100,000 reward for information leading to the capture of the suspect, who is believed to be 29-year-old Othal Wallace. He should be considered “armed and dangerous,” Chitwood said.

The suspect vehicle is a gray 2016 Honda HRV bearing California plates 7TNX532.

Here is a breakdown of some of Wallace’s charges:

  • In June 2014, Wallace was arrested by New Smyrna Beach police for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was sentenced to four months in jail and one year probation.
  • In February 2017, Wallace was arrested on an out-of-county warrant by Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies for aggravated battery on a pregnant woman. Charges were dropped about a month later.

READ: $100K reward offered for suspect who shot Daytona Beach officer, leading to ‘multi-agency manhunt’

  • In January 2018, Wallace was arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon by Davie police. No action was taken, according to records.
  • In December 2018, Wallace was arrested by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office on battery charges. Those charges were dropped, records show.
  • In October 2019, Wallace was arrested by Daytona Beach police on battery charges that were eventually dropped.
  • Wallace also faced several other misdemeanors such as traffic violations including driving with a suspended license, as well as probation violations.

