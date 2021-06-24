Injury Traffic Accident...

JASPER — A Wednesday accident in Jasper left three cars damaged and one person with a minor head injury. Violet Miller, 37, of Jasper, was traveling south on Newton Street approaching the intersection of Newton and Seventh streets. Miller made a left turn attempting to pull onto Seventh Street in front of Kenneth Eberhardt, 52, of Jasper, who was traveling north on Newton Street. This caused Eberhardt to hit the passenger side of Miller’s vehicle. Miller’s vehicle was then pushed into the front of Debra Boyles, 63, of Jasper, who was stopped at the stop sign on Seventh Street facing west.