Injury Traffic Accident...

By Roger
Santa Barbara Edhat
 5 days ago

Fire Department, Medic's, SBPD ON SCENE. I hope he is OK, Roger out.. I hate that cross walk...a really dangerous spot.

www.edhat.com
Stewartsville, MOnorthwestmoinfo.com

Accident with Semi in DeKalb County Causes Injury

A woman from Hopkins, MO was injured after having an accident with an International truck in DeKalb County. The accident happened at 2:50 pm west of Stewartsville on Monday according to a report from the Missouri Highway Patrol. The truck was being driven by 52-year-old Krista L. Smith who was...
Trafficmotorward.com

What are the Most Common Injuries From Car Accidents?

Car accidents can occur at any moment and you can be involved in an accident without doing anything wrong. Car accidents can also cause a wide range of injuries and even a slow speed collision can lead to injury. So, what are a few of the most common car injuries that people sustain?
Weaverville, CAtrinityjournal.com

Pedestrian sustains major injuries in Weaverville accident

The California Highway Patrol ruled out drugs or alcohol in a collision that left a Weaverville woman in the hospital with major injuries. According to a CHP report, Barbara Bailey, 82, of Weaverville, was walking in the crosswalk at highways 3 and 299 in Weaverville at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 9.
Trafficcrimewatchpa.com

Traffic accident. Edison Furlong Rd / Pebble Hill Rd

Police are on scene of a three-vehicle traffic accident at the intersection of Edison Furlong Road and Pebble Hill Road. The intersection will be shut down to all traffic until the accident scene is clear. Please detour around the area. All site content on the CRIMEWATCH portal is the specific...
Knox County, INwuzr.com

UPDATE: Name Released in Serious Injury Accident

Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin has released the name of the person injured in a one-vehicle accident on Lower Fort Knox Road as 18 year-old Brayden Page. Page was driving a pickup truck on Lower Fort Knox Road, when his truck left the roadway and struck a tree. The impact trapped Page in the vehicle.
Atwood, INinkfreenews.com

Injuries Reported In Three-Vehicle Accident Near Atwood

ATWOOD — At least two people were injured in a three-vehicle accident on US 30, near Atwood. Shortly after 3 p.m. Monday, June 21, Atwood and Etna Township Fire Departments responded to a report of a collision involving three vehicles in the westbound lanes of US 30, near CR 800W.
Trafficvicksburgnews.com

Traffic accident on Highway 3 near Ballground Road

A single vehicle accident has occurred in the 6600 block of Highway 3 near Ballground Road just before 1 p.m. The vehicle crashed upside down in a ditch. The person involved is out of the vehicle with unknown injuries. Traffic has been impacted and has slowed in the area. Response...
Boone, NCGo Blue Ridge

Accident In Boone Monday Knocks Down Pole, Traffic Light

A traffic accident brought down traffic lights and caused long delays in Boone Monday. Watauga Online reports the wreck, at the 105 extension and State Farm Road intersection, occurred around 2:45 pm, when a vehicle hit a light pole and brought down traffic lights. According to the report, traffic was...
Palmyra, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Palmyra Woman Escapes Injury In Rollover Accident

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports a Personal Injury Motor Vehicle Collision that occurred at the intersection of State Route 21, South of Temple Road in the Town of Palmyra. The driver, Cameo Perry of 1762 Maple Avenue in the Town of Palmyra was Southbound on State Route...
Lakeview, OHpeakofohio.com

Serious injury accident on 235; elderly driver airlifted

An elderly driver suffered serious injuries in a one-vehicle rollover crash on State Route 235 near Cherokee Drive (north side of Indian Lake) Wednesday afternoon around 1:30. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports that an 86-year-old Lakeview woman was transported by LifeFlight to St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo. The...
Jasper, INduboiscountyherald.com

Jasper accident results in minor injury, damages

JASPER — A Wednesday accident in Jasper left three cars damaged and one person with a minor head injury. Violet Miller, 37, of Jasper, was traveling south on Newton Street approaching the intersection of Newton and Seventh streets. Miller made a left turn attempting to pull onto Seventh Street in front of Kenneth Eberhardt, 52, of Jasper, who was traveling north on Newton Street. This caused Eberhardt to hit the passenger side of Miller’s vehicle. Miller’s vehicle was then pushed into the front of Debra Boyles, 63, of Jasper, who was stopped at the stop sign on Seventh Street facing west.
Henry County, OHCrescent-News

Henry County accident results in one injury

MCCLURE — In a weekend motor vehicle accident near here, one person was injured seriously enough to be transported by air ambulance to Toledo. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office reported that 57 year old, Michael Shaner, of Temperance, Mich., was eastbound on U.S. 6 in Henry County’s Damascus Township when he swerved to miss a passing vehicle.
Sacramento, CAsacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Traffic Accident on SR 99 Involves Five Vehicles

State Route 99 Accident Causes at Least One Injury. A Sacramento traffic accident involving five vehicles happened on June 18 that resulted in at least one injury. The collision occurred at a shopping center along northbound SR 99 just south of the 12th Avenue off-ramp in the North City Farms area of Sacramento shortly before 8:30 in the evening. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that a Honda CRV, Chevy Cruz, Ford Focus, Acura, and Ford van were all involved in the crash, which blocked the roadway.
Muskogee County, OKokwnews.com

Warner Man succumbs to Injuries from Motorcycle accident

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol an injury collision occurred June 26, 2021 at approximately 9:15pm on 133rd Street South and South 45th East Avenue at approximately 6 miles north of Warner, Ok in Muskogee County. According to the OHP, a 2014 Dodge Ram driven by Gregory Redwine 48 of...
Cobb County, GAcobbcountycourier.com

Accident with life-threatening injuries on Hillcrest Drive

According to a public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating a serious injury traffic accident that occurred on Hillcrest Drive at Sweetwater Circle on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at 8:33 p.m. The public information...
Kannapolis, NCWBTV

Citizens recognized for helping police following traffic accident

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Two citizens were recently recognized by Kannapolis Police for helping officers following a traffic accident. Aristotle Sutton and John Turner were noted for their quick actions to help two police officers, Donald Newton and Glenn Tingen, at an accident scene. The incident happened in November. According...