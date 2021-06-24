Cancel
Champlin, MN

Champlin approves initial plans for residential neighborhood at former Bauer Berry Farm

By Sam Johnson sam.johnson@apgecm.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe former Bauer Berry Farm property is in the middle of a big change. At the June 14 Champlin City Council meeting, the council unanimously approved the first reading of a rezoning of a proposed 99-lot single-family residential subdivision called The Oaks at Bauer Farm. They also unanimously approved the preliminary planned unit development and a resolution approving the preliminary plat.

