Champlin approves initial plans for residential neighborhood at former Bauer Berry Farm
The former Bauer Berry Farm property is in the middle of a big change. At the June 14 Champlin City Council meeting, the council unanimously approved the first reading of a rezoning of a proposed 99-lot single-family residential subdivision called The Oaks at Bauer Farm. They also unanimously approved the preliminary planned unit development and a resolution approving the preliminary plat.