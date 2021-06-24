Cancel
Fibromyalgia Mainly Affects Women, So Obviously We Know Very Little About It

By Danni Scott
Refinery29
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnless you know someone affected or are a doctor yourself, you’re probably unsure what fibromyalgia syndrome is. The silence around this chronic pain-related condition is deafening, even though it is thought to affect around one in 20 people in the UK. Vague symptoms and difficulty in diagnosing – or even believing in – fibromyalgia causes patients to go through life in constant states of pain or exhaustion, without nearly enough support.

