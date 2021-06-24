Cancel
Financial Reports

UK homebuilder Crest Nicholson swings to half-year profit

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

(Reuters) - British homebuilder Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc on Thursday reported a swing to a half-year profit, benefiting from higher demand as buyers took advantage of government incentives and sought bigger houses better suited to remote working.

Pre-tax profit for the six months ended April 30, 2021 was 36.3 million pounds ($50.65 million), compared with a loss of 51.2 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7167 pounds)

