Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hall, Hamilton, Howard, Merrick, Nance, Polk, York by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 01:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hall; Hamilton; Howard; Merrick; Nance; Polk; York The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Nance County in central Nebraska York County in east central Nebraska Hamilton County in south central Nebraska Merrick County in central Nebraska Polk County in east central Nebraska Southern Howard County in central Nebraska Eastern Hall County in south central Nebraska * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 121 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Silver Creek to 7 miles north of Central City to near Dannebrog, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Silver Creek around 125 AM CDT. Central City and Clarks around 130 AM CDT. Hordville around 135 AM CDT. Grand Island, Osceola, Shelby, Polk and Marquette around 140 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Stromsburg, Phillips, Hampton, Bradshaw, Gresham, York, Henderson, Giltner, Waco and Lushton. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 309 and 365. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...70MPH