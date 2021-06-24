Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burt, Butler, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Madison, Platte, Saunders by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 01:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION with tornado like wind speeds expected. Mobile homes and high profile vehicles are especially susceptible to winds of this magnitude and may be overturned. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms have the potential to cause serious injury and significant property damage. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Burt; Butler; Colfax; Cuming; Dodge; Madison; Platte; Saunders; Stanton; Thurston; Wayne The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Madison County in northeastern Nebraska Northwestern Burt County in east central Nebraska Southeastern Wayne County in northeastern Nebraska Cuming County in northeastern Nebraska Colfax County in northeastern Nebraska Platte County in northeastern Nebraska Dodge County in east central Nebraska Southwestern Thurston County in northeastern Nebraska Central Butler County in east central Nebraska Northwestern Saunders County in east central Nebraska Stanton County in northeastern Nebraska * Until 145 AM CDT. * At 121 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hoskins to 4 miles south of Monroe, moving east at 75 mph. These are very dangerous storms. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...This line of storms has a history of producing wind gusts over 80 mph. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Columbus around 130 AM CDT. Bellwood and Pilger around 135 AM CDT. David City and Wisner around 140 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Schuyler and Pender. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...80MPH