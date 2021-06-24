Cancel
WWE

Bobby Lashley created WWE history after defeating Xavier Woods

By Mario Fernandes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The All-Mighty Bobby Lashley creates history after win on WWE Raw. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley created an unprecedented record of winning two Hell in a Cell matches on consecutive days in WWE history. Lashley beat Xavier Woods in a Hell in a Cell match on RAW. 24 hours before defending...

www.mediareferee.com
We aim to bring unique sports insights and original news content on a daily basis. Talking points about WWE, UFC, Boxing, Tennis, F1

 https://www.mediareferee.com/
Bobby Lashley
Xavier Woods
Kofi Kingston
Drew Mcintyre
#Wwe Title#Combat#Cell#Mcintyre Lashley#Smackdown#Ppv#Mvp#Kingston#Bank#Money#Wwe News
