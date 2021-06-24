Serba Dinamik’s EY appointment could be a baby step to many unforeseen discoveries

The board has to be more transparent on the nomination process of these three new INEDs, especially in light of them being connected as both Datuk Mohamed Ilyas Pakeer Mohamed and Masleena Zaid sit on the same board in AP Holdings Bhd, while Johan is the managing director of a company that is part of AP’s group of companies. Their appointments have definitely raised many eyebrows on who actually decided on their appointments, and how the trio were identified.