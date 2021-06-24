Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Serba Dinamik’s EY appointment could be a baby step to many unforeseen discoveries

theedgemarkets.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe board has to be more transparent on the nomination process of these three new INEDs, especially in light of them being connected as both Datuk Mohamed Ilyas Pakeer Mohamed and Masleena Zaid sit on the same board in AP Holdings Bhd, while Johan is the managing director of a company that is part of AP’s group of companies. Their appointments have definitely raised many eyebrows on who actually decided on their appointments, and how the trio were identified.

www.theedgemarkets.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Directors#Kpmg#Ap Holdings Bhd#Kuala Lumpur#Kpmg Plt#Fy2020#O G#The Audit Committee#Ac#Ined#Iic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Worldthevibes.com

Bursa gives Serba Dinamik till July 2 to undertake independent audit

KUALA LUMPUR – Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd (SDHB) said it has been informed by Bursa Malaysia that a failure to comply with the bourse’s directive to undertake a special independent review would be a breach of the stock market’s listing requirements. The company said the stock exchange regulator warned it...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

EY agrees to be Serba Dinamik independent reviewer, but with conditions

KUALA LUMPUR (June 28): Ernst & Young Consulting Sdn Bhd (EY) has accepted Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd’s offer to be its independent reviewer but with additional conditions attached. EY required a written confirmation from Serba Dinamik’s former auditor that cooperation in the form of access and information will be provided...
Stocksthevibes.com

Serba Dinamik shares plunge 16% after directors quit

KUALA LUMPUR – Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd’s shares fell by 16% after four of its independent non-executive directors resigned last Friday due to a difference of opinion on the company’s legal action against its former external auditor, KPMG PLT. At 10.50am, its shares slipped 6.5 sen to 34.5 sen with...
Financial Reportstheedgemarkets.com

Serba Dinamik posts RM112 mil net profit for 5QFY21, supported by O&M ops

KUALA LUMPUR (June 25): Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd, which announced earlier today the resignation of five independent directors, recorded a net profit of RM112.52 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (5QFY21), contributed mainly by its operations and maintenance (O&M) segment. There is no comparison for the corresponding quarter...
Economytheedgemarkets.com

Auditors should communicate professional scepticism to clients before premature reporting to regulators — Serba Dinamik

KUALA LUMPUR (June 25): Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd, whose share price dropped to a fresh record low of 46.5 sen this morning, issued a statement late last night to reiterate again its stance that its former external auditor KPMG PLT had in fact committed a breach of contract, and that the latter should have communicated its professional scepticism to the client instead of prematurely reporting it to the regulators.
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

KPMG quits as Serba Dinamik auditor; it's now up to SC to uncover the truth

KUALA LUMPUR (June 24): KPMG PLT has resigned as Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd’s external auditor with immediate effect, after the audit firm served the written notice to the company on Wednesday. KPMG said Serba Dinamik’s decision to take legal action against it over the ongoing statutory audit of the company...
Economytheedgemarkets.com

No basis for legal action, says KPMG on Serba Dinamik suit

KUALA LUMPUR (June 23): KPMG PLT sees no basis for the legal action taken by its client Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd, who accused the firm of tarnishing the latter's corporate image by raising concerns over its financial accounts. In a response to theedgemarkets.com query today, a KPMG spokesperson said the...
Economytheedgemarkets.com

EVENING 5: Serba Dinamik sues KPMG

In today’s edition of Evening 5 — Serba Dinamik takes legal action against KPMG over allegations of negligence and breach of contract and statutory duty. Meanwhile, Italy's largest insurer Generali plans to buy majority stakes in AXA Affin joint ventures and all of MPI Generali Insurance in RM1.3 billion deals.
theedgemarkets.com

Selling persists as Serba Dinamik sues KPMG for alleged negligence

KUALA LUMPUR (June 23): Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd's share price fell about 2% in Bursa Malaysia morning trade today after the engineering solutions provider announced yesterday legal action against its external auditor KPMG PLT for alleged negligence in the course of the audit process for the company. At 9.10am today,...
Economytheedgemarkets.com

Frankly Speaking: New independent directors at Serba Dinamik raises eyebrows

Last week, troubled oil and gas company Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd appointed three new independent non-executive directors to its board, They are Datuk Mohamed Ilyas Pakeer Mohamed (who was later in the week appointed chairman of the company), Masleena Zaid and Johan Mohamed Ishak. On closer scrutiny, all three of...
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

Serba Dinamik's new independent director Mohamed Ilyas redesignated as chairman

KUALA LUMPUR (June 18): Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd’s newly appointed independent director Datuk Mohamed Ilyas Pakeer Mohamed has been redesignated as chairman of the company’s board, which is currently facing audit issues flagged by its external auditor KPMG PLT. The redesignation was made on Tuesday (June 15), according to a...
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Cover Story: Serba Dinamik in the eye of the storm

IN a week, Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd has lost more than RM3 billion, or half of its market value, resulting in many market watchers saying that the company’s stellar run has come to an end. While company officials, especially managing director and CEO Datuk Mohd Abdul Karim Abdullah (pictured), have...