Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood Reopens with New Experiences!

As promised, Disney dropped the second theatrical trailer for Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. It looked… fine. I’m slightly concerned that it’ll look and play like a generic superhero origin story that happens to take place within the MCU, feeling less like the genuine article and more like one of the many post-Batman Begins knock-offs (King Arthur, Solo, etc.) that want to emulate Marvel and DC flicks. Destin Daniel Cretton (Short Term 12 and Just Mercy) has my benefit of the doubt, and worst-case-scenario it might be like a 90’s superhero movie where the overqualified villain (Tony Leung as Wenwu/The Mandarin) walks away with the picture.