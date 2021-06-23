Cancel
Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood Reopens with New Experiences!

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone’s favorite Hollywood tour is BACK! Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood reopens on June 26 with new ways for fans to explore behind the scenes of some of their favorite movies and television shows. New experiences include “The Storytelling Showcase,” which dives into Warner Bros.’ nearly 100-year history, while “Action and Magic Made Here” takes fans deep into the DC Universe, as well as the “Harry Potter” and “Fantastic Beasts” series.

