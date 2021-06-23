Brianna Faithe Kingery, 22, of Mt. Vernon, IN slipped peacefully into the arms of Jesus on June 19, 2021 at her home. Brianna was born January 25, 1999 in Glasgow, KY. She loved God with her entire heart and believed that if you had the faith of a tiny mustard seed that it could move mountains. Brianna was a member of Trinity Church of the Nazarene in Glasgow, KY. She was a 2017 graduate of Mt. Vernon High School. Brianna never met a stranger, would do anything to make sure those around her were taken care of and loved big with her entire heart.