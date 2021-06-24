Healthcare Automation and Digitalization Congress focuses on accessible and affordable healthcare
Accessible and affordable healthcare is one of the topics of Healthcare Automation and Digitalization Congress. It will take place in Zurich, Switzerland on the 22nd - 23rd of March, 2021. At the Congress, top-management from healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies, healthcare professionals, IT managers, and heads from technology companies will discuss the developing ways of the remote access to medical services.www.news-medical.net