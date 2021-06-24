Suspect arrested in death of Riverside man found shot inside car

A Moreno Valley man suspected in the death of a man who was found shot in a car in Riverside was arrested, police announced Wednesday. David Gurley, 54, was located in the Rubidoux neighborhood on Friday, June 18, and arrested. He is suspected in the June 2 death of 24-year-old Sidney Thompson of Riverside in the 6100 block of Quail Valley Court, in a commercial area near Box Springs Mountain. Gurley was arrested on suspicion of murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and probation violation.