China

Taiwan Condemns Closure of Hong Kong's Apple Daily

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan condemned the closure of Hong Kong's most vocal pro-democracy newspaper the Apple Daily on Thursday as "political oppression" of the Chinese-run city's media, saying it sounded the death knell for freedom of speech and the media. The paper printed its last edition on Thursday after a...

www.usnews.com
PoliticsThe Jewish Press

Israel Gives China a Little Taste of its Own Medicine at UN

(JNS) In a rare move, reportedly due to U.S. pressure, Israel joined a declaration this week criticizing China at the U.N. Human Rights Council (UNHRC) over human-rights abuses against Muslims living in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. Israel’s new message to China seems to be: “If you do not stop voting against us at the U.N., we will start voting against you.”
Chinaorlandoecho.com

All-out attack by China on Hong Kong media

Hong Kong, June 27 (ANI): The recent shutdown of the 26-year-old Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily has signalled an all-out Chinese attack against media and free speech in the region, as the government has already announced that it would tighten rules about accrediting journalists and restrict access to "trusted media".
EconomyPosted by
AFP

The demise of China's 'model' village, where cash and communism collide

It was a gilt-edged gift to Communist propaganda: a village led by a Party visionary who transformed farmers into millionaires while tacking close to China's collectivist ideals. But Huaxi's success story has soured, sunk by a pernicious brew of nepotism and political patronage which experts say may hold wider lessons for the pitfalls of "capitalism with Chinese characteristics" in a country where power emanates from the Communist Party. Village chief Wu Renbao transformed Huaxi, a few hours from Shanghai, from a rural backwater into a wealthy collective, surfing China's economic reforms for over four decades as the impoverished nation remade itself into a superpower. From textiles to steel and real estate, Wu established the "Huaxi Group", a village conglomerate of over one hundred companies.
Law Enforcementimumedia.com

Police Raid Apple Daily In Hong Kong Again & Arrest Exec’s

“Freedom of Press; The principle right newspapers, magazines, media outlets, etc. have to report the news without being controlled by the government.”. Hong Kong: Not every country seems to have the same rights, is that fair? Of course not. What can be done? Not much apparently. Some governments, the ink that paints them in a way they don’t care for, something will be done about it. Even just freely speaking out in public badly about the government can get you into hot water with people you don’t want to be in that situation with.
EconomyPosted by
newschain

Hong Kong’s Apple Daily newspaper says it may shut down

Hong Kong’s pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily has reported that its board of directors will meet on Friday to decide if it will cease operations. The newspaper also says its board of directors has asked authorities to unfreeze some assets so it can pay salaries and avoid labour violations. Police last...
Law Enforcementglobalvoices.org

Security police interventions force closure of Apple Daily, Hong Kong's 26-year-old pro-democracy news outlet

The 26-year-old pro-democracy news outlet Apple Daily announced it will cease publication of both its print and digital editions this week. The print team will shutter its operations on June 23 and publish its last edition on June 24, while the digital team will cease operation by Saturday, June 26. The decision to shutter the print edition follows the arrest of its editorial opinion writer, Yang Qing Qi, by Hong Kong security police on June 23.
Politicstechinvestornews.com

Hong Kong court denies bail to Apple Daily’s editor, publisher

The editor and publisher of the Apple Daily newspaper were arraigned Saturday on charges under Hong Kong's sweeping national security law. Editor-in-Chief Ryan Law, and Cheung Kim-hung, the newspaper’s publisher and chief executive officer of parent company Next Digital Ltd., were denied bail and their case was adjourned to Aug. 13, according to a ruling by Chief Magistrate Victor So.
ChinaInternational Business Times

Tears And Defiance As Hong Kong's Apple Daily Prints Last Edition

As journalists from Hong Kong's embattled pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper scrambled to produce their final edition, they didn't need to go far to find their front page -- the news was right outside their doors. With its confrontational style, caustic commentaries and sometimes tawdry reporting, the city's most popular tabloid...
EconomyBBC

'Goodbye Apple Daily': Tears in Hong Kong paper's final hour

Hours after Hong Kong's pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily announced its imminent closure, hundreds of supporters gathered at the paper's headquarters for a final goodbye. They brought gifts, tied ribbons to the fence, and chanted encouraging slogans in the rain. Some were seen crying. The publication decided to shut down after...
Economykdal610.com

Hong Kong’s Apple Daily to live on in blockchain, free of censors

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong cyber activists are backing up articles by pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily on censorship-proof blockchain platforms after the newspaper was forced to shut down as it became embroiled in a national security law crackdown. The latest drive to preserve the paper’s content comes after activists...
Public SafetyNPR

Hong Kong's 'Apple Daily' Shut Down, Leadership Arrested

Hong Kong's most prominent pro-democracy paper, Apple Daily, says it is shutting down. Its accounts have been frozen and much of its top leadership has been arrested. Hong Kong's most prominent pro-democracy newspaper will shut down. Jimmy Lai publishes Apple Daily. Now, he's behind bars. His bank accounts have been frozen. And the newspaper's bank accounts have been frozen as well, making it impossible for the paper to continue publishing. Outside their offices, people have been shouting messages of support.
Chinathebharatexpressnews.com

Hong Kong’s Apple Daily to close on Saturday after string of arrests

The board of directors of Next Digital Ltd., owner of Hong Kong’s Apple Daily, said on Wednesday that the pro-democracy newspaper would close its doors on Saturday. “The Company thanks our readers for their loyal support and our journalists, employees and advertisers for their commitment over the past 26 years,” he said.
fundingnewsasia.com

Chinese media doesn’t hold the powerful accountable

Hong Kong, June 25 (ANI): Since its revolutionary days, China’s ruling Communist Party (CCP) has viewed military and propaganda — or “the barrel of the gun and the shaft of the pen” as described by former Chairman Mao Zedong — as the two most important tools for its ascent to and hold on power.
ChinaPosted by
WSB Radio

Marking centenary, China heralds Communist Party's influence

BEIJING — (AP) — China is marking the centenary of its ruling Communist Party this week by heralding what it says is its growing influence abroad, along with success in battling corruption at home. Party officials on Monday heaped praise on President Xi Jinping, who has established himself as China’s...
Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

‘This means war’: China warns US over military ties with Taipei

China on Wednesday warned the United States over increasing military contacts with Taiwan saying that seeking independence of Taiwan means ‘war’. China defense ministry spokesperson Ren Guoqiang said that China believes in its complete reunification and expressed Beijing’s opposition towards Washington-Taipei military ties. Guoqiang said that China remains firmly opposed...
Advocacykfgo.com

Hong Kong police refuse permission for rally to mark handover

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong police on Monday denied permission for a rally on July 1, the 24th anniversary of the former British colony’s handover to Chinese rule, citing coronavirus restrictions, the organisers said. Tens of thousands of residents have traditionally marched on July 1 to demand everything from...
ProtestsStamford Advocate

AP PHOTOS: The rise and fall of Hong Kong's July 1 protests

HONG KONG (AP) — In 2003, public opposition to a proposed national security law for Hong Kong swelled an annual protest held on July 1 to hundreds of thousands of marchers. A few months later, the Hong Kong government dropped the legislation, and the idea remained largely dormant for more than 15 years. Then last year, the central government in Beijing unveiled a surprise: a national security law it had drafted and quickly imposed on the semi-autonomous city. It took effect on the eve of July 1.