Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elgin, IL

Elgin’s David C Cook office building to be demolished

By James Fuller
Posted by 
Daily Herald Business Ledger
Daily Herald Business Ledger
 7 days ago

A part of Elgin history is about to become history as the David C Cook company announced Wednesday it will demolish the 120-year-old 850 N. Grove Ave. property. The decision follows an intense 12 months when residents in the Northeast Neighborhood Association and fans of local history made public appeals to developers and tried to gain landmark status for the structure. Both efforts failed, pinning the sole hopes for keeping the building standing on twelfth-hour negotiations between the company and Judson University. Those discussions, too, failed to grant clemency to the 24,000-square-foot office space.

www.dhbusinessledger.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Daily Herald Business Ledger

Daily Herald Business Ledger

Chicago, IL
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
228K+
Views
ABOUT

The Business Resource for Suburban Chicago

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elgin, IL
Government
Cook County, IL
Government
City
Elgin, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Cook County, IL
Business
County
Cook County, IL
Elgin, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Larson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playgrounds#The David C Cook Company#Judson University#City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
Related
Addison, ILPosted by
Daily Herald Business Ledger

Two suburban businesses relocate

Truck Tire Express is buying a 31,059-square-foot industrial warehouse at 1001 Fargo Ave., Elk Grove Village, where it will double its space and move its corporate headquarters from Addison, according to Brown Commercial Group. In addition, Krumwiede Home Pros, a home remodeling business that will be moving from a 5,000-square-foot...
Algonquin, ILPosted by
Daily Herald Business Ledger

Developer looks to bring corporate campus to Algonquin

A Missouri-based development company is looking to create a new corporate campus on the southwest corner of Longmeadow Parkway and Randall Road in Algonquin. The proposal from NorthPoint Development currently includes five buildings for this property, with tenants that would be phased in over time, Algonquin Community Development Director Jason Shallcross said.
Franklin Park, ILPosted by
Daily Herald Business Ledger

Life Fitness moves headquarters from Rosemont

FRANKLIN PARK -- Life Fitness, a commercial fitness equipment manufacturer, Monday said it will relocate its global headquarters from Rosemont to Franklin Park, consolidating its corporate operations effective July 1. Life Fitness has been transitioning out of its Rosemont location this month and will begin construction on the Franklin Park...
Income TaxPosted by
Daily Herald Business Ledger

An association can keep its mask mandate

Q: Illinois has "fully opened" with its move into Phase 5 of the COVID-19 restrictions. Can associations keep face covering mandates in place?. A: Yes, at this time, associations can keep common area face covering requirement rules in place. This recognizes that it can be difficult to police who is deemed "fully vaccinated."
Cook County, ILPosted by
Daily Herald Business Ledger

State sues company over coal ash pollution

SPRINGFIELD -- The Illinois attorney general on Tuesday sued a Delaware company that owns the now-closed Vermilion Power Station over claims of illegal pollution at the former coal plant. The six-count lawsuit against Dynegy Midwest Generation LLC claims the company's disposal of coal ash in three unlined pits violated the...