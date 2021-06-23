ACPA Names O’Neill-Kaumo as fifth president

After a national search effort, the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has announced that Mark Rudolph has been retained as their new president. Rudolph replaces Bud Stone, who retired in May after a 21-year career at the Chamber. As President of the Grand Rapids Area Chamber, Rudolph will be responsible for advancing business interests in the community and serving membership in the areas of communication, growth, and advocacy. Initial action plans include a strong focus on member business feedback, membership advocacy, and strengthening community relationships with other regional partner organizations.