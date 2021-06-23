Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rosemont, IL

ACPA Names O’Neill-Kaumo as fifth president

Posted by 
Daily Herald Business Ledger
Daily Herald Business Ledger
 13 days ago

ROSEMONT -- The American Concrete Pavement Association has named Laura O'Neill-Kaumo as president and CEO starting July 12. O'Neill-Kaumo will succeed Gerald F. Voigt to become the Rosemont-based association's fifth president. The ACPA advocates for those businesses engaged in concrete pavement programs at the local, state and federal levels. The ACPA is a leader in sustainability and resiliency education initiatives for pavement.

www.dhbusinessledger.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Daily Herald Business Ledger

Daily Herald Business Ledger

Chicago, IL
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
231K+
Views
ABOUT

The Business Resource for Suburban Chicago

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rosemont, IL
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trade Association#Association Management#Acpa#Capitol Hill#Juris Doctorate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Construction
Related
Businesswashingtonexec.com

Appgate Appoints Ned Miller to Lead Federal Division

Secure access company Appgate has tapped Ned Miller as senior vice president and general manager for the company’s federal division. Miller will direct Appgate’s go-to-market strategies within the federal category, will collaborate with the sales and technical leadership teams, and will interface with the company’s engineering team. He will report directly to Appgate CEO Barry Field.
Businessbizjournals

Hosparus names new president and CEO

He was formerly an executive with the large nonprofit organization and a native Louisvillian. This event recognizes companies that support local charities and philanthropic enterprises, and a panel discussion. 2021 Most Admired CEOs. Most Admired CEOs Awards honor outstanding chief executives (and those holding equivalent titles — including, but not...
Homerville, GAelegantislandliving.net

Leadership Award Named for CCGA President

The Institute for Executive Women (IFEW) announces the creation and recipient of the Dr. Michelle R. Johnston Award for Servant Leadership. This inaugural honor goes to Angela Ammons, RN, BSN, the CEO of Clinch Memorial Hospital in Homerville, GA. The award is designed to recognize and honor women who have...
Grand Rapids, MNGrand Rapids Herald-Review

Rudolph named new chamber president

After a national search effort, the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has announced that Mark Rudolph has been retained as their new president. Rudolph replaces Bud Stone, who retired in May after a 21-year career at the Chamber. As President of the Grand Rapids Area Chamber, Rudolph will be responsible for advancing business interests in the community and serving membership in the areas of communication, growth, and advocacy. Initial action plans include a strong focus on member business feedback, membership advocacy, and strengthening community relationships with other regional partner organizations.
Erie, PAerienewsnow.com

Erie Community College Names President

Erie County's community college has its first president, and he'll take over in two weeks. The college's board of trustees Wednesday appointed Chris Gray, Ph.D as the school's first president. Right now, Gray is the vice president of academic affairs at McHenry County College outside Chicago. He starts in erie...
BusinessInside Indiana Business

Verista Names Vice President

Business and technology consulting firm Verista has named Susan Najjar vice president of marketing. She previously served as global marketing director of market access and patient support for Labcorp. Najjar holds a bachelor's degree and master's degree from Tufts University and MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management.
Rutherford, NJnjbmagazine.com

James Crawford Named President of Felician University

James W. Crawford, III, a retired Admiral and the 43rd Judge Advocate General (JAG) of the United States Navy, was recently named the sixth president of Rutherford-based Felician University. According to Chris Swenson, chair of the university’s board of trustees, “Many we spoke to during this [selection] process described Crawford...
New Orleans, LAbizneworleans.com

Latter & Blum Names McAdam President, Residential Division

NEW ORLEANS – Cheryl McAdam has been named Latter & Blum’s president, residential division. McAdam has been a Realtor for more than 37 years and has served as general sales manager for Latter & Blum’s residential team for over a decade. She holds a GRI and CRB designation and was recently recognized as a 2021 RISMedia Newsmaker.
Real Estaterismedia.com

The Alliance Names Dave Gervase President-Elect

The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance (The Alliance) named Dave Gervase, a REALTOR® for more than 20 years, as president-elect by the organization’s Chapter Delegate Board. He will succeed inaugural President John Thorpe on Jan. 1, 2022. The Alliance also announced that Monty D. Smith, a leading industry executive, has been...
Abingdon, VAVirginia Business

People Inc. names next president and CEO

Bryan Phipps will be promoted to replace Abingdon nonprofit's retiring CEO. Bryan Phipps has been named the next president and CEO of Abingdon-based nonprofit People Inc., the organization announced in a news release. The 17-year veteran of the community action agency will serve as senior vice president until current President...
BusinessInside Indiana Business

Gateway Inc. Names Board President

Indy Gateway Inc. has named Troy Brosseau as its board president. He serves as president of Tel Tec Inc. and is a founder of the National Trade Association. Brosseau holds a degree from Indiana University.
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
WJON

Lunning Named Next St. Cloud Chamber President

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the name of its next president. Julie Lunning will be taking over that role on September 1st replacing longtime president Teresa Bohnen. Lunning is currently the executive director of the Chamber's Convention & Visitors Bureau. It is a...
Collegesroi-nj.com

Felician names former admiral its sixth president

Felician University has named its interim president to the permanent role, it announced Monday, making James W. Crawford III the Rutherford college’s sixth president. The retired admiral, who was the 43rd judge advocate general of the Navy, was named interim president of the college in September. Chris Swenson, chair of...
University Center, MIdelta.edu

Delta College appoints fifth president

"Delta's national reputation for innovation, its focus on student success and its commitment to serving the entire community in which is resides was especially exciting to me," Gavin said​​. "Once I began interviewing for the position, however, the people I met were both generous and sincere in their commitment to ensuring higher education serves a greater purpose. I saw in Delta – and its people – a community that I wanted to join."
Harrisburg, PALight Reading

BCAP names president

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Broadband Cable Association of Pennsylvania's (BCAP) Board of Directors has named 24-year industry veteran Todd L. Eachus as its new President, effective June 28. Eachus becomes only the fourth President in the Association's 64-year history, succeeding Daniel Tunnel who retired June 4 after leading the Harrisburg-based trade society since 2001.
Kent, OHCanton Repository

Coleman Professional Services names new president and CEO

KENT – Coleman Professional Services will soon have a new president and chief executive officer. Hattie Tracy, who is the senior vice president of clinical operations, will take over Aug. 7, as Nelson Burns is retiring after nearly 36 years as the head of the mental health and substance abuse agency.
Fishers, INAmerican Banker

First Internet Bancorp names Nicole Lorch president

Nicole Lorch, a longtime executive of First Internet Bancorp in Fishers, Indiana, has been named president of the company and its First Internet Bank subsidiary. The promotion will be effective at the close of business Wednesday. She joined First Internet Bank as director of marketing at its launch in 1999...
Businessraynetoday.com

Wendy Stine named new president of Stine, LLC

Stine Home and Yard has announced that Wendy Stine has been promoted to office of president of Stine, LLC. Stine CEO (and former president) Dennis Stine made the announcement, saying he is pleased to see such an experienced member of the Stine team to step into this vital role. “Today...
Businessmortgageorb.com

Mr. Cooper Names Chris Marshall Company President

Mr. Cooper has promoted its vice chairman, Chris Marshall, to president, responsible for mortgage origination, servicing and technology operations. He will retain his existing responsibilities pending appointment of a new chief financial officer. “We believe we can grow our servicing portfolio to $1 trillion, while delivering excellent service to our...

Comments / 0

Community Policy