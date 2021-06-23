ACPA Names O’Neill-Kaumo as fifth president
ROSEMONT -- The American Concrete Pavement Association has named Laura O'Neill-Kaumo as president and CEO starting July 12. O'Neill-Kaumo will succeed Gerald F. Voigt to become the Rosemont-based association's fifth president. The ACPA advocates for those businesses engaged in concrete pavement programs at the local, state and federal levels. The ACPA is a leader in sustainability and resiliency education initiatives for pavement.www.dhbusinessledger.com